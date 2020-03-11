BigSpoon Foods secured $200K from Urmin Family Office and others

Ahmedabad based cloud kitchen startup BigSpoon Food private Limited has now revealed that it has secured an angel round of $200000 from the Lemonade ventures, Marquee Angel Investors, LetsVenture, and Urmin Family Office.

The startup also revealed that it would be securing the larger $2 million in the funding round of pre-series A in the coming two to three months for further expansion into some of the new geographies and verticals.

“With the current funding, we would be expanding to new cities and brands, while investing in smart technology for efficient production, inventory management and consumer experience,” said the founders.

“Our focus, however, continues to remain on the food, and to enable offerings across all consumer use-cases, from single diners to groups, for all meal timings of the day, cutting through popular cuisines and dietary habits,” they added.

“Cloud Kitchens are an under-penetrated space, especially in Tier-II cities, and we at BigSpoon Foods are effectively filling that gap. Our vision is to minimise the delta between fine-dine and home-delivery experience for the customer, and hence the focus remains on packaging, logistics, health, taste and hygiene, while having multiple brands and cuisines for the diner to choose from,” added founders.

