Frostpunk 2 Announced For PC

Frostpunk is one of the most interesting Survival City builders in recent years, a sequel, Frostpunk 2 has been announced by the developer 11-Bit Studios today. Frostpunk 2, the full sequel to the original Frostpunk, will hit the PC sometime in the future, when the Frostlands, surrounded by ice worlds, have begun to move forward with technology and survival power, much like the settlements in the original game. As players build their cities and survive the harsh and relentless world that has grown up, 11-Bit promises to expand the game in every way.

Thirty years after the apocalyptic blizzard, Frostpunk 2 plans to build on the foundations of the first game. Actors will have to build an oil-producing industry to fuel their sophisticated cities and preside over their citizens, often having to choose between ruthless survival and human rights.

As promised in a teaser video last June, today’s announcement reveals that one of the three games developers 11-bit Studios are working on, Frostpunk 2, is the most surprising of all. While the existence of a sequel has been confirmed, the developers do not know when it will be released, but it is safe to assume that they will not see it before next year. The publisher and developers have announced the game for PC on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

To celebrate Frostpunk 2’s announcement, Frostpunk will be free to play on August 12 from 8: 00 AM PT to 10: 00 AM PT on August 16. Those who can’t wait to get their hands on the game can get it on Steam and GOG. The game will also be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GoG.

The game is the first of three new proprietary projects by 11-Bit Studios, best known for the harrowing series War of the Mine: Anomalies by Tower Defense Games. It has no release date, and the only format mentioned is PC, with the original console version still a year away from the initial launch. A sequel has been announced for PC and will be available on Steam and the GOG Epic Store. There is no word yet on a console release, but given that the first game has found its way onto the consoles, there is a good chance that there will be a sequel.

In 2019 there will be a console port, three expansions, and a board game. The game in 2018 delivered survival mechanics and an urban builder, and 11-Bit Studios sold more than 3 million copies of the game, 250,000 of which within three days of its launch and the first-year sales reaching 1.4 million. The release of the projects in 2018 was such a huge success for the studio that it no longer refers to itself as such, and so the game was expanded to include many DLCs after the games were launched, the last of which was limited to August 2020. With the addition of new features, Stokalski promises that the overall quality will increase. Frostpunk 2 is not the first product to emerge from the success of the first games, however, there is Frostpunk raised more than $3 million from over 19,000 different backers in less than an hour on Kickstarter, the game was successfully funded as it is.

Frostpunk 2 is one of three games currently being developed by the Warsaw studio. Developing a sequel now makes perfect sense and turns Frostpunk from a one-off biggie to a popular franchise. Recent history has proved that city-building games can be developed by a single person, and with the success of the original Frostpunk the development team has gotten more manpower to focus on another aspect.