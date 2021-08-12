How to unlock all characters in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, is a fighting game released in February 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It’s the seventh and final episode of the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series, which is based on Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto manga.

The plot follows the teenage ninjas Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha as they fight against the terrorist group Akatsuki in the Fourth Shinobi World War. The game employs normal fighting mechanics, similar to Storm 3, but players may swap between a team of three fighters who can help each other.

Beyond the basic roster, there are a lot of characters to unlock, like with most fighting games. This primarily consists of variants of characters already in the game, such as Naruto and Kakashi, but it also includes a few characters who were previously unavailable. The characters in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 are very easy to unlock, but it will take some time to complete them all.

This is because they are all unlocked through the game’s story missions, with characters being unlocked at various points during the game. The only drawback is that you may be unable to unlock your favourite for some time.

The following guide is designed to help you figure out how long it will take to obtain each fighter, with all of them listed in the exact sequence they will appear in the game after finishing the stated task or missions.

Obito (Berserk) – In the Two Unparalleled Warriors chapter, complete the In Hell episode.

Rin – In the Two Unparalleled Warriors chapter, complete the episodes, The Boys’ Battlefield.

Hanabi (The Last) – In the United Front chapter, complete the Team 7 United episode.

Obito (Ten Tails Jinchuriki) – Complete the United Front chapter’s Filling a Hole in the Heart episode.

Guy (Great Ninja War) – In The Final Showdown chapter, finish the Crimson Beast episode.

Madara (Six Paths) – In The Final Showdown chapter, complete the episode Wind Rages, Thunder Races.

Naruto (Sage of the Six Paths) – In The Final Showdown chapter, complete the episode Wind Rages, Thunder Races.

Sasuke (Rinne Sharingan) – In The Final Showdown chapter, complete the Wind Rages, Thunder Races episode.

Kakashi (Double Sharingan) – In The Final Showdown chapter, finish Kaguya, The Violent Goddess (Part 2) episode.

Kaguya -In The Final Showdown chapter, finish Kaguya, The Violent Goddess (Part 2) episode.

Naruto (The Last) – Finish the Story Mode

Sasuke (The Last) – Finish the Story Mode

Hinata (The Last) – Finish the Story Mode

Sakura (The Last) – Finish the Story Mode

Outside of Story Mode, you can buy some characters and other outfits from the Bandai in-game store. Unlockable characters and costumes may be obtained from the shop in one of two ways: by purchasing them with Ryo or by swapping the ninja materials you earn in other modes.