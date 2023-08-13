FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Jail as U.S. Judge Revokes Bail Over Witness Tampering

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is facing incarceration after a U.S. judge revoked his bail due to alleged witness tampering. The 31-year-old former billionaire is set to stand trial on fraud charges related to the collapse of FTX in November 2022.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan made the decision to detain Bankman-Fried ahead of his October 2 trial. Prosecutors asserted that he had crossed ethical boundaries by sharing private writings from his former partner, Caroline Ellison, with a reporter from The New York Times. Judge Kaplan, known for his straightforward approach, stated that Bankman-Fried had repeatedly approached the limits of his bail conditions and had even crossed them.

Despite a defense request to delay Bankman-Fried’s detention pending an appeal, the judge denied the request. This decision poses potential challenges for Bankman-Fried’s trial preparation. The charges against him stem from allegations of embezzling billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to cover losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund, where Ellison held the position of CEO. Ellison, having pleaded guilty, is anticipated to testify against him in court.

Bankman-Fried, who has maintained his innocence, exhibited a tense demeanor during the court proceedings. Following the judge’s order, he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, after surrendering personal belongings like his shoelaces, watch, jacket, and tie. Present in the courtroom were Bankman-Fried’s parents, both law professors at Stanford University. His mother, Barbara Fried, tearfully nodded to him as he was led away, while his father, Joseph Bankman, displayed a heartfelt gesture as he watched his son’s departure.

Bankman-Fried initially rose to prominence by capitalizing on the surge in the value of bitcoin and other digital assets, amassing an estimated net worth of $26 billion. He also became a notable political contributor in the United States. However, FTX’s collapse resulted in the loss of his fortune, leaving him with a meager $100,000 in his bank account.

Since his arrest in December 2022, Bankman-Fried had been confined to his parents’ residence in Palo Alto, California, under a $250 million bond. Prosecutors argued that his sharing of Ellison’s private writings was an attempt to intimidate her and discourage potential witnesses from testifying, by implying that he could disclose unfavorable information to the media.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyer contended that his actions were protected by the First Amendment, as he sought to protect his reputation and communicate with the press.

However, Judge Kaplan was unconvinced by this argument. He noted that Bankman-Fried had previously engaged in witness tampering by urging the general counsel of an FTX U.S. affiliate to coordinate their statements. The judge also highlighted the manner in which Bankman-Fried shared Ellison’s writings with the Times reporter – in person rather than electronically – suggesting an intent to conceal his actions.

An article published in The New York Times on July 20 featured excerpts from Ellison’s personal documents before FTX’s collapse. In those writings, she expressed dissatisfaction with her role and emotional distress following her breakup with Bankman-Fried.

The location of Bankman-Fried’s detention was not immediately disclosed. In New York City, defendants awaiting trial are typically held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. However, persistent issues such as staff shortages, power outages, and reports of unsanitary conditions have plagued the facility.

One prosecutor suggested that Bankman-Fried could instead be held at the Putnam County Correctional Facility, which is around 55 miles north of Manhattan. This medium-security jail would allow him access to an internet-enabled laptop to review evidence in preparation for his trial.

