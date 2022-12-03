FTX Fraud to be Investigated by US Justice Department 

The Fall of the cryptocurrency platform FTX is considered the biggest setback to the crypto industry and is seem to be the outcome of some political will and support outcome. To analyze this issue in a more detailed manner the US justice department has decided to proceed with the active investigation of this crypto fall and the justice department has decided to carry out a detailed investigation into this crypto market’s biggest collapse issue.

How FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings are progressing?

The court which has been working on the bankruptcy proceedings of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX mentioned that FTX’s collapse is considered to be one of the biggest corporate failures in the history of America. To analyze this issue completely the US department of justice will be carrying out an independent examination of the cryptocurrency platform FTX, As per the recent reviews of the US Justice Department.

The US Justice Department also called DOJ was already working on a detailed analysis of the Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman will now appoint an independent examiner to work on the issues and the wrongdoings in the Global cryptocurrency platform FTX after its collapse and bankruptcy proceedings in the US.

DOJ Trustee Andrew R. Vara Mentioned in a statement that the department of Justice will carry out an examination of the FTX platform in which this newly appointed examiner will work on all the substantial and serious allegations of fraud, misconduct, dishonesty, and Incompetence along with miss management it by the FTX platform in diverting the investor’s funds into others companies from the currency exchange platform FTX. In the further statement, a neutral examination of the FTX platform is expected to be evaluated by the US security courts.

The filings also mentioned that the fall of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX is seen as one of the fastest corporate failures in the corporate history of America.

After the fall of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and bankruptcy proceedings, the platform has been in the process of revaluation of its foundations with the help of the new CEO of FTX John Ray who has been working as a recovery officer at FTX platform and was necessary for FTX platform to carry out this appointment it is asked in the preceding that court is expected to approve the appointment of an independent examiner.

The independent investigation after the course approval will be seen as the preferred option because this can be made in public after the approval of coats and this is seen as important because of the huge amount of laws of retail investors found in the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX along with the substantial loss of Crypto industry market.