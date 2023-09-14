FTX Revises Crypto Asset Sale Proposal in Response to U.S. Trustee’s Concerns

FTX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has recently made significant revisions to its proposed crypto asset sale following concerns raised by the U.S. Trustee. The move comes as regulatory scrutiny intensifies in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The initial proposal, which aimed to raise funds through the sale of various crypto assets, had faced pushback from the U.S. Trustee’s office, citing potential legal and financial risks associated with the plan. In response, FTX has sought to address these concerns by revising its strategy and ensuring compliance with existing regulations.

FTX Adapts Liquidation Plan Amid Fears of Market Volatility

The initial plan, which involved the sale of $3.4 billion worth of cryptocurrency assets, is scheduled for review in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court on September 13th. FTX revises the Crypto Asset sale proposal, bypassing the need for public notice. This adjustment underscores FTX’s concerns regarding potential market repercussions, as they are worried about triggering a widespread sell-off. Their revised proposal eliminates the requirement for advanced public notice, highlighting the potential impact on market prices.

Initially, the U.S. Trustee argued that significant asset sales, including assets like Bitcoin or Ether, should be widely publicized to allow for objections.FTX has countered this by arguing that the mere prospect of a cryptocurrency entity selling up to $100 million worth of assets each week has already influenced market sentiment, and public notice would only exacerbate price instability.

Under the proposed plan, the estate will have the authority to sell up to $100 million worth of most tokens per week, with the possibility of adjusting this limit to $200 million for certain tokens. This development was envisioned as a precursor to one of the largest cryptocurrency asset liquidations in history. Unsatisfied with the U.S. Trustee’s involvement in what they considered a routine settlement procedure, the debtors have now formally included the U.S. Trustee as a party who has been officially notified.

However, it’s important to note that the proposal is still pending approval from the Delaware Bankruptcy Court. Furthermore, FTX has committed to providing monthly reports that detail executed settlements, with the goal of enhancing transparency and oversight. Any objections raised by the “notified parties” must be resolved through a court order before the claims process can advance.”

A Delaware Judge Approves FTX’s Request to Liquidate $3.4 Billion Worth of Digital Assets

Today, in a significant development, Delaware district judge John Dorsey has granted FTX the green light to proceed with the liquidation of its digital assets, valued at approximately $3.4 billion. This represents a pivotal milestone in FTX’s efforts to manage its debts within the ongoing context of bankruptcy proceedings. During the court hearing, Judge Dorsey gave his approval to the motion and dismissed two objections, effectively clearing the path for FTX to move forward with the sale, staking, and hedging of its cryptocurrency holdings.

FTX’s total assets amount to approximately $7 billion, encompassing holdings like $1.16 billion in Solana (SOL) tokens, $560 million in Bitcoin (BTC), and $119 million in XRP.Back in August, FTX submitted a comprehensive plan outlining its strategy for divesting its cryptocurrency assets with guidance from a financial advisor.

Galaxy Digital, led by Mike Novogratz, has been appointed as the investment manager responsible for overseeing the sale of these assets. This arrangement, where FTX revises the crypto asset sale proposal, permits FTX to gradually unload its tokens while adhering to a weekly limit, which may be subject to adjustment for specific tokens when necessary. The decision to approve this liquidation plan received unanimous support from various involved parties, including an attorney representing the ad hoc committee of FTX customers. Their shared objective is to expedite the repayment process for creditors.

The Delaware district judge’s approval of FTX’s digital asset liquidation plan, valued at $3.4 billion, signifies a significant step forward in the exchange’s efforts to manage its debts during ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. With assets totalling around $7 billion, including major holdings in Solana, Bitcoin, and XRP, FTX’s partnership with Galaxy Digital and commitment to gradual, controlled asset disposal aim to ensure a smooth resolution. This development enjoys broad support from stakeholders, highlighting the cooperative efforts to expedite creditor repayment and navigate the complex cryptocurrency landscape.

