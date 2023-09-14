Renowned Economist Peter Schiff Warns of a ‘Massive Crisis’ for the US Dollar

Renowned economist Peter Schiff warns of a ‘Massive Crisis’ about the future of the US dollar. Schiff’s predictions have often garnered attention for their contrarian nature, and this latest proclamation is no exception. Peter Schiff has issued a warning about a potential rush to divest from the U.S. dollar, foreseeing a significant crisis looming on the horizon. He anticipates that this crisis could have far-reaching consequences, including a severe economic downturn that will be acutely felt by individuals and businesses alike.

Cautionary Remarks by Peter Schiff Regarding the US Dollar

In a recent interview with David Rodriguez, economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff restated his concerns regarding the imminent demise of the U.S. dollar. When asked about the extent to which people are moving away from the U.S. dollar, Schiff commented, “They will be. Currently, it’s akin to a slow trickle.” Nevertheless, he emphasized:

“It’s gonna be a deluge before too long where it’s a rush to get out of the dollar.”

Schiff elaborated on the inevitability of a significant departure from the U.S. dollar, citing the persistently growing deficits as the primary catalyst. He emphasized, “This exodus is on the horizon because we are confronted with these deficits – annual budget shortfalls exceeding $2 trillion. These deficits are not only projected to persist but are anticipated to expand well beyond $2 trillion, possibly reaching $3 trillion or even $4 trillion.”

He exclaimed, “This situation is entirely unsustainable, especially when we consider the next official recession. When unemployment surges significantly during the next downturn, the deficits could swell to $4 trillion or $5 trillion annually. Presently, our national debt stands at nearly $33 trillion, and interest payments on this debt have become the government’s third-largest expenditure.”

Escalating Debt Interest: A Looming Fiscal Predicament

The economist further stated, “In the upcoming year, the government’s most significant expenditure will be the interest on the debt… In due course, it might become the sole expense we face. If this trend persists, we’ll have no funds available for anything beyond servicing the debt, and clearly, we cannot let it reach that juncture.” He went on to forecast:

“ There’s going to be a massive crisis long before we get there and, you know, it’s going to send the economy into a tailspin and people are going to feel the economic pain.”

Schiff also observed that numerous countries across the globe are opting to move away from the U.S. dollar and are instead employing their own national currencies for international trade, citing examples like the BRICS nations. He emphasized that the United States has wielded the U.S. dollar as a tool of influence through sanctions, citing the instance when it froze Russia’s dollar reserves. He remarked, “This event served as a significant awakening for nations worldwide, especially for countries like China and possibly Saudi Arabia.” Expanding on this, he stated:

“ It sent a message: ‘Get out of the dollar, otherwise you are in a very vulnerable position because the U.S. could punish you for using the dollar.’”

Schiff has consistently issued cautions concerning the U.S. economy and its currency, the U.S. dollar. Just last week, he emphasized that the U.S. cannot financially disentangle itself from China. In the preceding month, he raised the alarm about the potential for a severe financial crisis engulfing the U.S. economy.

Peter Schiff warns of the ‘Massive Crisis’ regarding the future of the U.S. dollar and the U.S. economy which has sparked intense debate. While Schiff’s concerns about ballooning deficits, escalating national debt, and the potential consequences of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies are undeniably significant, they are not without opposition. Many experts argue that the dollar’s status as the world’s primary reserve currency and the Federal Reserve’s ability to manage inflation and economic stability should not be underestimated. The path forward for the U.S. dollar remains uncertain, and only time will reveal whether Schiff’s predictions of a massive crisis and a rush to exit the dollar will materialize.

