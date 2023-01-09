FTX spent nearly $40M on unjustifiable expenses in 9 months

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has spent $40m on food, flights, and hotels in just nine months, according to court filings. The information was revealed in the bankruptcy documents that were filed by FTX recently. This shows how careless they were with customer funds.

FTX just spent too much

The court documents reveal that FTX incurred expenses of $4m on flights, $15m on hotels, and $7m on food between January and September 2022, alongside other expenses. These costs were incurred by FTX employees while travelling for business purposes.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried defended the expenses, stating that they were necessary for the growth and development of the company. He argued that the expenses allowed FTX to build strong relationships with partners and clients, which have been crucial to the company’s success.

However, an ex-FTX employee disputes this, alleging that the expenses were excessive and not in line. She also claimed that the expenses were used to fund lavish parties and events rather than for legitimate business purposes.

The legal case is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how the court will rule on the matter.

Exchanges need to become more mature

The expenses of FTX highlight the potential for cryptocurrency exchanges to incur significant expenses, particularly in the area of travel and entertainment. While such expenses can be justified as a means of building relationships and expanding the business, there is a risk that they could be perceived as excessive or inappropriate.

In the broader context of the cryptocurrency industry, the case also raises questions about the transparency and accountability of exchanges. As the industry continues to mature and attract greater regulatory scrutiny, exchanges will likely come under greater pressure to justify their expenses and demonstrate that they are operating in a responsible and sustainable manner.

It will be interesting to see how this legal case plays out and whether it has any impact on the way that FTX and other exchanges approach their spending in the future. Regardless of the outcome, the case serves as a reminder of the need for exchanges to carefully manage their expenses and ensure that they are spending their resources responsibly and transparently.

