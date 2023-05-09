FTX’s Legal Battle: CEO Sam Bankman’s Defense Seeks Dismissal of CFTC Lawsuit

The CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried seeks the dismissal of the felonious criminal charges pressed against him in the court chargesheet late Monday, saying prosecutors have improperly made federal crimes out of civil and non-supervisory issues that redounded from an industrywide collapse of cryptocurrency winter. Sam Bankman’s defense lawyers of the multi-billion Dollar crypto Exchange FTX spoke out to the Manhattan federal court that the U.S. government had a “dramatic — and troubling” reply to a broad market crash in cryptocurrency last year that affected every corner of the market.

The past records of FTX Collapse

The event of FTX’s collapse took place in late 2022 in November over a 10-day period that led to FTX’s failure and resulted in the bankruptcy filing and arrest of Sam Bankman Fried, the CEO of FTX, with charges of fraud against him. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December and was brought to the United States soon afterward. He had been made free on a $250 million personal recognizance bond. The bail arrangement allowed him to live with electronic monitoring at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.

Within a few hours of filing for bankruptcy officially, FTX claimed that it was hacked. The exchange noted “unauthorized transactions” that may have stolen close to $500 million in possessions and that were spotted by Elliptic, a crypto compliance service. The hacker continued to drain wallets by transferring for several days, using what analysts called “on-chain spoofing.”

Sam Bankman’s Lawyers’ statements

Sam Bankman’s defense, one of the lawyers of the former CEO of multi-billion crypto exchange FTX wrote, “FTX’s legal advisors went to the government to accuse Mr Bankman-Fried behind his back without knowing the full facts, and ultimately forced him to step down as C.E.O.”

In court forms late Monday, attorneys for Mr. Bankman- Fried said FTX and its attorneys at the establishment Sullivan & Cromwell had come de facto agents of civil prosecutors erecting the felonious case against him and might be withholding pivotal substantiation.

According to the lawyers, FTX is a non-US organization that had been in operation far longer than most other companies in the industry before it reached its bankruptcy in November, 2022 when the global exchange ran out of money.

Federal Prosecutors accuse SBF of vast fraud

Federal Prosecutors have charged Sam Bankman Fried with major fraud that involved the laundering of multi-billion dollars of customers’ and users’ money from FTX. He has also been accused of bribing the Chinese government and allowing illegal campaign finance schemes that financed millions of dollars to the Democratic and Republican lobby candidates.

There were also reports that federal prosecutors were investigating Bankman-Fried over allegations of market manipulation and insider trading. In September 2021, it was reported that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was investigating FTX over allegations that the exchange allowed US customers to trade derivatives that were not authorized under US law.

Prosecutors alleged in Dec 2022 that Bankman-Fried cheated the FTX investors and looted customer deposits on FTX to make his particular lavish real estate purchases, contribute plutocrat to politicians, and make parlous trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency barricade fund trading establishment. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has called it one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history.

Bankman Fried pleaded not guilty

Ex-CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman, with his group of attorneys from reputed New York firm Cohen & Gresser, has pleaded not guilty to all the criminal charges of fraud made against him. The lawyers have stated that they are prepared and ready to go to trial in Manhattan federal court as soon as October.

The first original charge to which Bankman- Fried contended not shamefaced after his December repatriation from the Bahamas contained eight vague and very non-specific charges against Bankman- Fried that were contradictory, his attorneys said Monday. The redundant charges filed latterly against him directly violate an Extradition Treaty between the United States and the Bahamas, they added.

Bankman-Fried seeking dismissal of 10 of the charges

Overall, Sam Bankman Fried and his group of attorneys are seeking that the federal court dismisses ten of the charges that have been charged against him in the recent course of his trial.

The filings contradict that four of the charges: including the foreign bribery charge, the political campaign finance charge, and a bank fraud charge, violated rudiments of the repatriation process between the United States and the Bahamas, where Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested. In repatriation cases, prosecutors are generally limited in bringing new charges after a defendant has been transferred.

Sam Bankman’s defense lawyers argued that the remaining six charges should be dismissed for being too vague or having other legal flaws, including the contraction of the treaty between the United States and the Bahamas. They said the prosecutors had displayed an “eagerness to run up charges against Mr Bankman-Fried.”

Hiring of the appropriate lawyers

The carefully curated defense strategies of Sam Bankman’s charges have to be credited to the role of Sullivan & Cromwell in the case. Bankman had hired lawyers from this well-known New York-based White shoe firm to seek legal guidance way before the FTX collapsed in November last year.

When the multibillion-dollar crypto exchange crashed, Sullivan & Cromwell’s lawyers took control of the situation, naming a veteran restructuring expert, John Jay Ray III, to replace Mr. Bankman-Fried. One of Mr. Ray’s first acts was to issue a critical report that mentioned FTX under Mr. Bankman-Fried had lacked internal controls.

But in January this year, the U.S. trustee in the bankruptcy case raised objections to the law firm’s representation of FTX, arguing that it had not fully disclosed the extent of its previous legal work for the exchange. One of FTX’s former internal lawyers claimed in a court filing that Sullivan & Cromwell’s earlier work created major conflicts of interest.

The final decision of the judge was to allow the firm to continue managing the bankruptcy process. According to the court documents filed on Monday, Mr. Bankman-Fried accuses Mr. Ray, FTX, and the attorneys at Sullivan & Cromwell of conspiring against him, with the government’s approval.

In conclusion, they asserted that FTX creditors had effectively become an extension of the government, portraying Bankman-Fried as a negative character and divulging a significant amount of information to prosecutors, creating a concern for defense attorneys who may face difficulties in accessing documents that could potentially support Bankman-Fried’s innocence. A spokesperson for prosecutors was not immediately available to respond to a message.

