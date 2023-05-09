How to Fix Google Play Stuck While Waiting, Downloading, or Installing

Google Play is the primary source for Android users to download and install apps. However, sometimes many people may need help with issues such as Google Play getting stuck while waiting, downloading, or installing apps. It can be frustrating, especially if you need the app urgently. So in this article, we’ll discuss some troubleshooting tips to fix these issues and get Google Play working again. If you have already tried some of the methods described in other guides that didn’t work, skip the steps you have already tried.

Easy Ways to Solve Waiting for Download Issue

Before you start actions with apps, cache, and other things concerning installing applications from Play Market, we recommend trying the following simple methods (provided that the Internet on your device works):

Check and see what happens if you go to play.google.com in your Chrome browser on Android, select “Applications” from the menu, and install an app from there. Sometimes after such actions, Play Market also comes to life. Download an application in Google Play in the browser. If you’ve installed any VPN/Proxy apps, antiviruses, memory cleaning tools, or Internet acceleration recently, check to see if Play Market will work if you reboot your Android safely. If it works, some of your recently installed apps (usually something related to network, antiviruses, and optimizers) are most likely interfering with the download. So try removing them. In the Play Store application settings (menu → Settings), in the “Downloading an application: settings” section, try to set “Any network.” Also, in the Play Store menu, go to “My apps and games” → “Installed” to see if there is enough free space in your device’s internal memory.

You may also see a long download wait when Play Market has started updating other apps. In this case, your download is queued until all apps are updated. And here, you can stop waiting and turn off automatic app updates in the Google Play Market settings.

Note: if Play Market reports “Waiting for Network,” this is another problem, which means that from the application’s point of view, there is no access to the necessary Google servers (no Internet; access is somehow blocked; proxy or VPN is not working; downloading the application is only allowed in the settings via Wi-Fi, but you’re connected to the mobile network at this time; etc.).

Additional Ways to Fix the Problem of Downloading Apps

Clearing the Cache and Deleting Play Market Updates

Before proceeding with the steps below, don’t minimize but completely close the Play Market app on your device. And then do the following steps:

Go to Settings → Apps & Notifications → Show All Apps. Then, open the Google Play Store settings. Find Google Play Market in the list, click on the app, and then clear the cache and data under “Storage” (sometimes the items to remove are on the app’s main properties page). Then you must clear the Play Store cache and data. Repeat the same for the Google Play Services app and Download Manager. Check if the problem has disappeared in Play Store. If you are still seeing “Waiting for download,” disconnect your phone from the Internet, go back to the Play Store app properties, click “Disconnect,” and when asked, “Install the original version of the app?” click “Ok.” After that, turn on the application again, start Play Market (without Internet), turn off auto-update applications in the settings, connect to the Internet, and try downloading the application you need again. And finally, remove Play Store updates.

Deleting and Re-Entering Your Google Account

You must know your username and password for your Google Account to use this method. In addition, you should also have the corresponding number or another authentication method if you use two-factor authentication. Resetting your Google account consists of the following steps:

Close all apps on your phone, including Play Store. Open Settings → Accounts → Google, and select your Google/Gmail account. Delete your Google account on Android. Tap “Delete account.” After deleting your account, do the following steps:

Add the same Google account again.

Start Play Market.

Check if you got rid of the constant waiting for the download.

Resetting All App Settings (Without Data Loss)

If none of the above methods has helped so far, try using the following steps:

Go to the list of all apps.

Click on the menu button (three dots).

Select “Reset App Settings” (not available on all Android versions).

After that, confirm the reset, wait for the process to complete, and then check again to see if the apps are now downloading.

Summing Up

The issue of Google Play Store being stuck while waiting, downloading, or installing can be frustrating, but you can try several troubleshooting tips to resolve the issue. These methods can help fix most software-related issues with the Google Play Store, from clearing the cache to resetting app preferences.

However, if none of the above methods work, you may need to seek professional help or consider a factory reset as a last resort. In addition, if you are worried about whether it is safe to turn off the Google Play Store for short periods, we do not recommend doing so. This question usually arises when you cannot download or update apps from the Play Store or if there is a similar problem with the apps on your device.

It would help to keep the Google Play Store turned on because it enables you to install and update apps. In addition, it also checks for malicious apps thanks to Play Protect. And that’s all you should have known to solve this problem.

