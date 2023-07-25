Futuristic B.Tech specializations: Paving the Way for Next-Gen Engineers

Introduction

Over the past few decades, the engineering landscape has witnessed intense evolution. The time when computers were regarded as the ultimate tech advancement has far gone away, and new technology is flooding the market and industry on a day-to-day basis.

Amidst these advancements, what has changed along is the need for engineers to upskill themselves and keep up with the trend. As tech keeps advancing, the industry and market demand employees who are up-to-date about the technology and can upskill themselves in a short span of time. According to the World Economic Forum, the adoption of new technologies will require upskilling for 50% of all workers by 2025.

It is at this juncture we should think about the education system which develops future engineers and tech masters of the world. Is the current educational system updated with the evolving tech universe? Our experience says no. Even top engineering colleges in India are currently not fully equipped with the infrastructure or curriculum to train students and make them job ready for the future tech world.

Subjects earlier considered specializations such as computer engineering, civil engineering, mechanical, and electronics, and have become general subjects with even more technical and highly dense specializations. In the foreseeable future, cutting-edge specializations like Full Stack Web Development, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Machine Learning are poised to significantly influence the field of engineering. These advanced disciplines are expected to shape the landscape of engineering in the coming years.

Traditional B.Tech Specializations and Current Challenges

For quite some time, pursuing engineering has been a prevalent trend in the Indian education system. While the trend has somewhat diminished over the years, engineering continues to maintain its position as one of the most sought-after fields for higher education in India.

In engineering itself, the highest demand is for courses such as Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering to name a few.

Graduates who complete their education in these traditional specializations face several challenges when trying to enter the job market and in case of performing well once they land a job. Limited job opportunities and lack of adaptability are the main challenges faced by these graduates. Employers are constantly searching for freshers with updated knowledge in new-age tech, making graduates with traditional specialization less attractive in the job market.

Even after getting a job, these individuals face challenges such as adaptability, lack of tech-oriented skills, and Limited interdisciplinary knowledge, to name a few.

Advancements Shaping the Future of Engineering

As the world experienced the internet boom in the early 2000s, numerous new technologies emerged, marking the natural evolution of various industries. Notably, the fields of data science and cybersecurity emerged as initial advancements, with data science harnessing data for research and development purposes, while cybersecurity concentrated on safeguarding electronic systems and user data.

Following these advancements came new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and IoT. These technologies focused more on the refined usage of existing data, data collection, storage, and natural language processing for advanced artificial intelligence systems.

With the introduction of such new-age specialization in the field of engineering, the main players in the industry started adapting their operations with these technologies for greater efficiency and convenience. Adopting new-age technology became a general trend in the industry, pushing the demand for engineers skilled in these new-age technologies.

Also, it became necessary for engineers to have a global outlook as they were working with professionals from around the world who got equipped with these new-age technologies in the early stages of their adoption.

The need for individuals to have sufficient knowledge in new age specialization is increasing rapidly. According to statistics, the need for know-how in data science will boost jobs by 28 percent by 2026. Areas such as cybersecurity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are also witnessing an increasing demand in the job market.

Increasing Demand for New Age Specialisations

Presently, a significant skill gap prevails in the job market, even in highly esteemed BTech Computer Science Engineering courses. Many of these courses either offer an outdated syllabus or lack specializations in cutting-edge fields such as AI & ML, Blockchain, IoT, and others. This disparity emerges at a critical juncture when the demand for these new-age specializations has reached an all-time high.

With a rapidly changing IT environment, students must pursue their higher education in engineering by Specializing in this new age of tech. It gives them an advantage over others in the job market. Specializing in this new age technology will also equip them with skills, enabling them to stand apart from other employees at their workplace.

The probability of getting a higher salary is also high for graduates who study in new-age specializations.

Woxsen University’s Solution for the skill gap in the Industry

Woxsen University started as Woxsen School of Business in 2014, is currently one of the top engineering colleges in India with international acclamation and numerous collaboration.

The School of Technology at Woxsen University is committed to empowering students with comprehensive domain knowledge and essential skill sets. By offering a platform to learn and explore new-age specializations, the school prepares students to drive innovation and become job-ready for the rapidly evolving tech world.

Woxsen University’s School of Technology offers 6 cutting-edge B.Tech specializations. The School of Technology offers courses in B.Tech CSE (General), B.Tech CSE (Data Science), B.Tech CSE (AI & ML), B.Tech CSE (Blockchain, IoT & Cybersecurity,) B.Tech Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) and B.Tech Mechatronics.

In the B.Tech CSE Data Science specialization, students receive up-to-date knowledge, training, and hands-on practice, enabling them to develop skills for implementing data-driven solutions to real-world challenges. Similarly, in the B.Tech CSE (AI & ML) program, students cover a comprehensive spectrum, including Programming, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks.

Likewise, in the specializations of Blockchain, IoT & Cybersecurity, Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Mechatronics, students are afforded the chance to collaborate with some of the brightest minds globally. Through working on cutting-edge solutions, they are well-prepared to tackle real-world challenges and seize opportunities.

Students also have a golden opportunity to experiment with their theoretical knowledge in highly advanced labs such as AI and robotics studios, analytics and behavioral labs, engineering physics labs, and various other facilities equipped with top-notch.

Woxsen University stands out as one of the top engineering colleges in India not only due to its world-class campus but also because of the exceptional international exposure it offers to students. Through its international exchange partnerships, collaborations with numerous renowned universities abroad, and diverse international faculty, Woxsen University provides students with unparalleled opportunities for exposure that are unmatched by any other university in India.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rapid evolution of technology has reshaped the engineering landscape, demanding professionals with expertise in new-age specializations. Traditional B.Tech specializations are facing challenges in meeting the demands of the job market due to the emergence of cutting-edge fields like Data Science, AI & ML, Blockchain, IoT, and Cybersecurity.

As the industry seeks skilled individuals who can adapt to the ever-changing tech universe, it becomes crucial for aspiring engineers to upskill themselves and choose specializations aligned with the future.

Woxsen University recognizes the significance of staying ahead in the tech world and offers a comprehensive range of B.Tech programs with a focus on new-age specializations. The School of Technology equips students with the latest domain knowledge and practical skillets necessary to drive innovation and succeed in the dynamic tech world.

With state-of-the-art labs, international collaborations, and top-notch faculty, Woxsen University provides students with a unique and unparalleled learning experience.

Discover more about the exciting B.Tech specializations offered by Woxsen University’s School of Technology by visiting the university website.

