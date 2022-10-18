G4TV, a TV channel that was dedicated to video games and technology has been shut down. The channel was launched in 2002 and was first shut down on November 30th, 2018. The channel was relaunched in 2021 and it used to be the first TV network for video games. The closure of G4TV comes as a result of the company’s parent company, NBCUniversal, merging with Comcast. It is said that NBCUniversal will focus on its other media brands and services. This means that G4TV has been shut down because there is no need for it anymore. G4TV has been shut down because of a lack of viewership and the high cost of maintenance. With the rise of streaming services, G4 TV is no longer profitable.

Hey! This tweet is how I found out how I lost my job! How neat! — Jirard The Completionist (@Completionist) October 16, 2022

A copy of Scott’s full email as obtained by Deadline reads:

Team:

As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content.

Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately.

I know this is disappointing news, and I’m disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for your hard work and commitment to the network. Our human resources team is reaching out to you to provide you with support, discuss other opportunities that may be available, and answer any questions you may have.

Thank you again for all of your hard work for G4.

Sincerely,

Dave Scott

Chairman and CEO

Comcast Spectacor.

“The timing and severity of the cuts took staff by surprise, with talent showing up on set today ready to film only to have programming canceled as HR reps met individually with employees. While it’s not clear what the extent of the layoffs will be, one source said those affected were told they would receive anywhere between 16 weeks and six months of severance based on their tenure with Comcast, G4’s parent company.”