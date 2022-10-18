Mojang announces Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 Update is the newest update of Mojang’s popular video game Minecraft. The new update will bring the game to version 1.20 and it will be the first major update since 2017. The Minecraft team has been working on the update for a year, and it is set to include many new features, including a few that have been requested by players for years. In this article, we will talk about the new features that are coming to Minecraft 1.20 update.

First of the new types of blocks

Chiseled bookshelf: A functional bookshelf where you can place up to six books.

A functional bookshelf where you can place up to six books. Bamboo wood: wood blocks made from bamboo including doors, stairs, trapdoors, and planks.

wood blocks made from bamboo including doors, stairs, trapdoors, and planks. Bamboo mosaic: A new decorative block type just for bamboo.

A new decorative block type just for bamboo. Raft: the bamboo version of a boat is actually a flat raft you can ride on.

the bamboo version of a boat is actually a flat raft you can ride on. Hanging signs: they’ll come in the wall, ceiling, and narrow hanging varieties.

Two new types of Mobs are camels and community-voted sniffers. The camels will be ridable and will support two riders at once and will make travel with your friends a little easy. You will be able to find them hanging out in desert villages walking, sitting, and flopping their little ears. They are tall enough that the mobs would not be able to reach you and they are bred using cactus. Camels will also be getting a special horizontal dash ability for crossing ravines.

While there will be no new biome, 7 new default character skins will be added to give the player a bit of uniqueness. They will be names Makena, Efe, Noor, Kai, Ari, Sunny, and Zuri. These new default characters will be released before the update in November or December of this year.

Minecraft is a game that has been around for more than 10 years and has had a huge impact on the gaming world. Even though it was originally designed for children, it has grown to be one of the most popular games in the world, with millions of players from all ages and backgrounds. With this update, Minecraft is going to be getting some exciting new features that will make playing even better than before.

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. Mojang has announced that Minecraft 1.20 Update will be released in beta next year. The update will include new blocks, 2 new mobs, and many other features that will make your gaming experience even more exciting. The update is scheduled to release in spring 2023 on all platforms.