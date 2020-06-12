Apple Gets Behind #BLM

Tim Cook, on Thursday, announced Apple’s support for what has become one of, if not THE biggest civil rights movements the world has every seen. “Black Lives Matter” has become a global outcry for those yearning for racial equality.

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

The CEO introduced Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a $100 million commitment to end inequalities. According to his statement, the initiative will have its roots in the United States, and grow to have a global presence over time. The commitment will be put towards challenging “systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity” for communities of colour, specifically the black community.

The efforts will be led by Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice-President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. With special focus on education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform, the program will begin with a “Developer Entrepreneurial Camp” for black developers, ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for the 22nd of this month. Further, Apple hopes to facilitate racial representation in its partner companies by increasing total spending with black-owned partners.

Mr. Cook further acknowledged the need for steps to be taken within the tech giant to increase diversity, representation, hiring and inclusion of black and brown colleagues.

