The buzz around Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is heating up well ahead of its expected launch in early 2026. Leaks and rumors are swirling across tech forums and social media, revealing potential upgrades and sparking debates among insiders. The most exciting prospects? A long-awaited charging speed boost and a possible battery capacity upgrade, although the latter remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Let’s dive deep into the latest leaks and what they mean for Samsung’s upcoming premium smartphone.

Perhaps the most solid piece of news comes from prominent leakers like @UniverseIce and @chunvn8888, who have both independently pointed to a jump from 45W to 65W wired charging for the S26 Ultra. If true, this would finally bring Samsung closer to rivals like OnePlus and Xiaomi, which have long led the industry in fast-charging tech.

For context, Samsung’s flagship phones have been capped at 45W for several years, despite higher capacities becoming standard in the Android world. This upgrade would significantly reduce charging times, making the phone more convenient for users constantly on the move.

While 65W may not match the 100W+ charging offered by some Chinese competitors, it’s a welcome step forward and marks Samsung’s intent to modernize its hardware.

Battery Capacity: 5,500mAh or Still 5,000mAh?

Here’s where things get murky.

Rumors are split on whether the Galaxy S26 Ultra will increase its battery capacity. Some credible sources suggest a bump from 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh, which would represent the first battery size upgrade in the Ultra line since the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Others, however, are doubling down on the claim that the S26 Ultra will stick with the same 5,000mAh battery.

While a 5,500mAh cell sounds more appealing, especially given today’s power-hungry displays and AI features, several factors could limit Samsung’s ability to go larger namely, device thickness and heat management.

If the slimmer profile rumors are true (more on that below), Samsung may prioritize form factor over battery size, keeping the device sleek while relying on optimization to maintain longevity.

Design Priorities: Slimmer Profile Could Be a Trade-Off

Several leaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will sport a thinner design than the S25 Ultra’s 8.2mm profile. A sub-8mm thickness would certainly make the device more elegant and pocket-friendly, but it also limits internal space, making larger batteries difficult to implement.

Unless Samsung introduces next-gen silicon-carbon battery technology across the entire S26 lineup, a move that’s considered unlikely outside of a potential S26 Edge variant, there’s a good chance the Ultra could remain capped at 5,000mAh.

Silicon-carbon batteries offer the benefit of increased energy density without added size, but they can suffer from faster long-term degradation. This trade-off might be acceptable in niche models but not necessarily in the Ultra, which is Samsung’s mass-market flagship for power users.

Samsung vs. The Competition: Falling Behind on Battery and Charging?

When compared to competitors, the S26 Ultra’s rumored specs might not seem groundbreaking.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to ship with a 6,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging, while the upcoming OnePlus 15 could push the envelope even further with a 7,000mAh cell. Against that backdrop, Samsung’s possible 5,500mAh + 65W combo might feel modest at best.

Still, it’s important to note that Samsung traditionally plays the long game, focusing on balance, safety, and ecosystem integration. The company may not be chasing raw numbers, but instead looking to deliver a refined, stable, and premium user experience. That said, in a market increasingly defined by specs, perception matters and Samsung will need to impress in other areas to justify any perceived shortcomings.

If battery and charging improvements end up being incremental, Samsung may shift its focus to camera innovation, AI integration, and display advancements.

Camera upgrades could include better periscope zoom, advanced AI photography tools, and larger sensors.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset (or Exynos equivalent in some markets) will likely power the S26 Ultra, promising major performance boosts.

AI features—from smart productivity tools to real-time image editing—are also expected to take center stage.

As for the display, Samsung might continue refining its class-leading Dynamic AMOLED panels, with rumors of under-display camera improvements and higher peak brightness.

As we approach the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s expected launch window in early 2026, the picture painted by leaks is one of modest yet meaningful evolution.

The 65W fast charging upgrade feels like a lock and will be welcomed by users who’ve waited too long for faster top-ups.

The battery size, however, remains a question mark—caught between wishful 5,500mAh predictions and the reality of Samsung’s slim design ambitions.

Design, software, and ecosystem features may end up playing a bigger role in shaping user perception than raw specs.

If Samsung can deliver substantial improvements in camera, AI, and overall user experience, the S26 Ultra could still hold its ground as a top-tier flagship even if it doesn’t top the charging and battery charts.

Until then, all eyes remain on the leaks, as fans eagerly await Samsung’s official reveal.