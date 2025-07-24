Do you want to use Afterpay on the Cash App? Follow the guide to know how you can make your payments easier and simplify things for you. Here, we will discuss the steps for the same as well as more. So, let us begin.

What is Afterpay?

Afterpay, as you must have heard, is a popular “buy now, pay later” Kind of service, which allows you to purchase items immediately, both online and in-store, and then pay for them in four interest-free installments over six weeks. Yes, that is the length of the period that can typically help you pay for the purchased item in chunks, taking off the payload. You typically make the first payment upfront, and the remaining three are automatically deducted from your chosen card every two weeks. As long as you pay on time, there are no extra fees for consumers. But if that happens, make sure you read the terms and conditions for the purchase.

Can one use Afterpay on the Cash App?

Yes, you can absolutely do that! Afterpay has integrated directly with Cash App, and thus, your question gets answered. This means you can now use Afterpay within your Cash App account to make purchases and pay over time as you like. You don’t need a separate Afterpay account, as it’s managed entirely through Cash App, and if you have an account there, it works just as fine. You can either choose “Cash App Afterpay” at online checkout with participating merchants or even convert recent Cash App Card purchases into Afterpay installments, according to your requirements.

Steps to use Afterpay on the Cash App

If you want to use the Afterpay option on the Cash App, then these steps can help you –

If you are doing some Online Shopping

When checking out at participating online stores, you simply need to select “Cash App Afterpay” as your payment method.

If it’s your first time, you’ll be required to provide your payment details to complete the purchase, and your Cash App Afterpay account will be created.

Now, if you need to remember things for your future purchases, just log in with your Cash App Afterpay details.

For Recent Cash App Card Purchases, if you have any

Firstly, open your Cash App and go to your Activity tab.

Now, look for the eligible purchases. These will usually include the purchases that you made with your Cash App Card within the last 7 days and over $25, that say “Pay over time available.”

Finally, select the purchase and follow the prompts to convert it into Afterpay installments for an easier payment.

And it’s done. You are now using Afterpay on your Cash App. Yes, it’s that simple. The algorithm and everything about it have been simplified for user-friendliness to not cause any kind of hassle. If you have already been using Cash App, then it may seem almost familiar or at least simpler to you,