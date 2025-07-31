Samsung’s newest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, has achieved a major commercial milestone that cements its position at the forefront of the foldable phone market. According to a recent press release from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 saw more pre-orders than any previous Z Fold device in U.S. history, marking a 50% sales increase over the Z Fold 6 since its official launch on July 25.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of this success is that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a higher price tag, starting at $1,999, up from the $1,899 of the Z Fold 6. In a market where rising prices often dampen consumer enthusiasm, Samsung’s foldable seems to have bucked the trend.

This sales surge underscores a broader shift in consumer perception. What was once a niche segment is now making inroads into the mainstream and Samsung has positioned itself as the undisputed leader in foldables.

Thinner, Lighter, and Packed With Features

The key to this impressive response? A refined, thinner design and major hardware upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now one of the thinnest foldable smartphones ever produced, challenging the bulkiness stigma that previously plagued foldables. When placed beside flagship devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Fold 7’s slim profile stands out.

Yet, it’s not just aesthetics driving the buzz. Samsung has packed the Z Fold 7 with a 200MP primary camera sensor, the same high-end module found on the S25 Ultra. Combined with Galaxy AI enhancements and the introduction of multimodal AI tools via Gemini Live, the Fold 7 promises a smarter, more fluid user experience.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Also Riding the Momentum

The Fold 7 isn’t the only foldable getting love from consumers. Its sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, also saw a 25% increase in pre-orders compared to the Flip 6. This marks the strongest launch Samsung has ever had for its foldable line quite the feat considering this is the seventh generation of its Z series.

Key enhancements like a larger outer display, better battery life, and support for Samsung DeX on the Flip 7 have resonated strongly with users. Where early flip models felt more like novelty devices, the Z Flip 7 is now seen as a viable, daily-use flagship.

AI at the Core: The Gemini Live Effect

Another selling point pushing the Fold 7 ahead is the integration of Galaxy AI, particularly in collaboration with Gemini Live, Google’s on-device multimodal assistant. With AI now deeply embedded in the Samsung user experience, tasks such as live language translation, AI summarization, and adaptive camera adjustments are more accessible and useful than ever.

These tools are not just gimmicks, they represent a functional evolution of how smartphones operate. And with foldables offering larger screens and more real estate, AI feels more at home on the Fold 7 than traditional slab phones.

Market Timing and Consumer Shift Toward Foldables

Samsung’s success with the Z Fold 7 also comes at a pivotal time. The smartphone market has been largely stagnant in terms of design evolution, and consumers have been itching for something genuinely new and innovative. Foldables once dismissed as experimental now offer the kind of novelty and functionality users are looking for.

“Foldables have reached an inflection point as they are becoming a mainstream choice for users,” said Drew Blackard, SVP of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America. “When people go hands-on with a Z series device, they’re hooked and now it’s all coming together with record-breaking numbers.”

That hands-on appeal is crucial. Foldables are devices that must be experienced to be appreciated. Their compact design, screen flexibility, and multitasking capabilities offer a different and often superior user experience.

Interestingly, Samsung’s own Galaxy S25 Edge, which introduced a similarly thin design language earlier this year, failed to capture the same enthusiasm. Despite design similarities, the S25 Edge reportedly suffered from sluggish sales, reinforcing the notion that form factor alone isn’t enough, consumers now demand a new kind of interaction with their devices.

The Fold 7 delivers exactly that: a new form factor + futuristic function. And it’s paying off in both attention and dollars.

While the Fold 7’s success is worth celebrating, competition looms. As Samsung rides the high of its record-breaking launch, Apple’s iPhone 17 and Google’s Pixel 10 are expected to debut later this fall. Both could present fresh challenges in hardware innovation and software capability particularly with Apple rumored to introduce a redesigned camera system and Pixel pushing AI integration further.

Yet, Samsung’s first-mover advantage in foldables, combined with seven generations of iteration, gives it a clear edge. If the Fold 7’s momentum continues, it could cement foldables as a default flagship form, not just a tech enthusiast’s dream.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 50% sales boost over its predecessor is more than a win for Samsung, it’s a watershed moment for the smartphone industry. With foldables finally earning mainstream attention and trust, Samsung’s consistent investments in innovation are paying off.

While challenges remain and competition is fierce, the foldable revolution is here and for now, Samsung stands at its helm.