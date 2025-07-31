Spotify is rolling out a new age-check system that could lead to the permanent removal of user accounts if individuals fail to prove they meet the platform’s minimum age requirement. The change affects users who cannot confirm their age within 90 days of being prompted and appears to be part of a broader push to shield minors from explicit content on the platform.

Spotify, which has nearly 700 million users worldwide, now warns that anyone who does not meet the age requirement for their country—or who refuses to verify their age—risks being locked out of their account and eventually having it deleted.

How the New System Works

The age verification process uses a third-party app called Yoti, which estimates a person’s age by scanning their face using smartphone camera technology. If the app determines a user appears too young, they’ll be asked to provide formal identification to confirm their date of birth. If the user fails or refuses to complete this second step within three months, Spotify will deactivate their account and proceed with deletion.

While the facial scan itself does not collect identity documents, it acts as an initial screening layer. Those who pass the face-scan test won’t need to take any further steps, but those who appear underage will face additional scrutiny.

Users can choose not to go through the verification process—but opting out will mean they can’t access adult-rated content, such as music videos labeled as suitable for ages 18 and up.

Protecting Kids from Adult Content

Spotify’s platform is available to users aged 13 and older, but its massive library contains music and video content that may not be appropriate for all age groups. The company has faced criticism in the past for not doing enough to restrict access to explicit material. For example, a recent investigation revealed the presence of adult-themed podcasts, even though Spotify’s policies prohibit sexually explicit content.

This latest move signals the company’s efforts to better enforce age restrictions and comply with digital safety expectations, especially in regions with more aggressive child protection laws.

UK Law Sparks Industry-Wide Crackdown

Spotify’s tougher stance coincides with new legal requirements under the Online Safety Act in the United Kingdom. This legislation, which recently came into force, requires tech companies to verify the age of users attempting to access adult content online. The law aims to reduce children’s exposure to harmful material, including pornography, violence, and other mature themes.

Under these rules, companies must not only block underage users from accessing restricted content but also ensure that their internal policies are being followed. Violations could lead to fines as steep as 10% of a company’s global turnover.

In response to the law, other platforms such as Pornhub, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter) have introduced similar age verification measures. These platforms now prompt users to confirm their age before accessing posts, videos, or features marked for adult audiences.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

While the intent behind the new rules is to protect minors, the age verification methods—especially those involving facial recognition—have sparked privacy concerns among users and digital rights advocates. Many argue that scanning faces and collecting personal data poses a risk to privacy and could be misused.

A public petition calling for the repeal of the Online Safety Act has gained significant momentum in the UK, amassing more than 420,000 signatures. Critics of the law say it paves the way for increased digital surveillance and government overreach.

Despite the backlash, the UK government remains firm in its commitment to implementing the law. Officials have emphasized that they are working alongside Ofcom, the country’s communications regulator, to roll out the act in a way that ensures better online protection for children without compromising user rights more than necessary.

What Spotify Users Need to Know

For now, only some Spotify users will see the verification prompt, particularly when trying to watch 18+ music videos. It’s unclear how many users are being targeted or if the rollout will extend beyond the UK, but given the global trend toward online safety enforcement, more countries could follow suit.

Anyone receiving the prompt will need to complete the process through Yoti. Those who can’t or won’t confirm their age will gradually lose access to parts of Spotify’s content—eventually leading to full account deletion if the issue isn’t resolved within 90 days.

Spotify hasn’t released specific figures on how many accounts might be affected, but the move marks a clear shift toward age-gated digital platforms, especially in the context of new regulatory pressures.