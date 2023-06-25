Gamblers Strike Gold by Betting Against Titanic Sub Crew’s Survival

Online gamblers place high-stakes bets on the fate of the missing submarine during the Titanic expedition, prompting concerns over the dark side of digital finance. According to a report by Mother Jones, an estimated sum of $300,000 was wagered by individuals on the outcome of the submarine’s survival via the crypto platform Polymarket.

The platform allows users to trade shares and speculate on cryptocurrency events. They can redeem their shares for $1 each if their predictions are correct. The significant amount of money involved in these bets raises concerns and has sparked criticism, with some labeling it as a “dystopian” application of digital finance.

The description page for the submarine bets reads, “For the purposes of this market, the vessel need not have been rescued or physically recovered to be considered ‘found. If pieces are located, but not the cabin which contains the vessel’s passengers, that will not suffice for this market to resolve to ‘Yes.’”

The Boundaries of Poor Taste in Bookmaking

A user, who preferred to be referred to as Rich, disclosed to Mother Jones that he had earned approximately $3,250 from his bets. Rich defended his actions by stating that, unlike the conventional stock market, his wagers did not influence the actual outcome of the subject being chance upon. Rich said, “My answer would be that markets are fundamentally immoral. There’s no ethical consumption under capitalism.”

Critics of such online gambling activities voiced their concerns on social media, garnering thousands of likes in agreement. One commenter expressed their disbelief, stating, “It’s actually insane. Imagine profiting from whether someone lives or dies.”

In response to the controversy, Polymarket defended its platform’s inclusion of the submarine bet, asserting that it provided a neutral means of assessing the probability of a successful rescue operation. The company argued that if the families involved had access to Polymarket, they could utilize the market to gauge real-time and unbiased probabilities regarding the recovery of the submarine. According to Polymarket, this would offer the families a more valuable service than relying solely on sensationalist media coverage, enabling them to better understand the actual probabilities at play.

The bookmaking world encompasses various subjects, from sports events to controversial topics like celebrity scandals. However, even within this industry, there are certain boundaries regarding matters of poor taste.

Bookmakers and the Preference for Enjoyable Betting Activities

According to Betting Gods, a prominent tip site in the gambling industry, most major bookmakers have refused to accept bets related to the potential death of Queen Elizabeth. The site explains that bookmakers shy away from such chances out of respect for their regular customers. Regardless of individual opinions on the monarchy, most people would prefer to place bets on more lighthearted subjects, such as sports.

In an article addressing the issue, Betting Gods highlighted the unanimous stance of spokespersons from major bookmakers. They stressed the importance of maintaining a sense of propriety and avoiding bets that cross the parameters of bad taste. While bookmakers may engage in various forms of gambling, they draw a line regarding sensitive matters like predicting the age or timing of the Queen’s passing.

Additionally, bookmakers recognize that their customers prefer to engage in betting activities that are more enjoyable and entertaining, such as sports events. Sports betting has long been a popular pastime, offering excitement, competition, and the opportunity to showcase one’s knowledge and intuition.

While the gambling industry is known for its flexibility and willingness to offer odds on various events, it is also aware of the responsibility to establish limits and avoid engaging in bets that may be seen as insensitive or offensive. By adhering to these guidelines, bookmakers aim to balance offering diverse betting options and respecting societal norms and sensitivities.

