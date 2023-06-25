Everything You Need to Know about the OceanGate Titan Submarine Implosion

What initially began as a routine expedition to the Titanic on June 16, departing from St. John’s, Newfoundland, tragically transformed into one of the most catastrophic incidents involving a private submersible in recent history.

At 9:30 am, the submersible named Titan descended into the North Atlantic Ocean with its five-member crew, maintaining frequent communication with the mother ship every 15 minutes. However, all communications abruptly ceased following a recorded message transmitted at 11:15 am.

The regular communication intervals of every 15 minutes abruptly ceased, and as the time for the submersible to resurface, 4:30 p.m. (19:00 UTC), approached, Titan remained submerged without any contact.

Recognizing a potential issue, MV Polar Prince, the mothership of Titan, notified the US Coast Guard at 7:10 pm regarding the missing vessel. Titan had a supply of 96 hours’ worth of oxygen intended for its crew of five members.

Rescue Efforts

Following the notification of the missing submersible, multiple branches of the emergency response system mobilized to investigate the fate of Titan. Spearheaded by the United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, and Canadian Coast Guard, a concerted search and rescue operation was launched.

The endeavor involved the deployment of aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force and United States Air National Guard, a vessel from the Royal Canadian Navy, as well as various commercial and research ships equipped with remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs).

Upon receiving information about the disappearance of Titan, the US Navy initiated a review of data from their acoustic detection system, primarily designed to locate military submarines. During the analysis, they identified an acoustic signature resembling an implosion, which coincided closely with the timeframe when Titan went missing. Recognizing the significance of this finding, the US Navy promptly shared this information with the US Coast Guard for further investigation.

Following an extensive rescue operation involving numerous vessels, submarines, aircraft, and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), the U.S. Coast Guard’s Northeast Sector made a significant announcement at 1:18 p.m. (15:48 UTC) on June 22. They confirmed the discovery of a field of debris in close proximity to the Titanic wreckage.

Subsequently, authorities officially declared that the incident was attributed to an implosion caused by pressure-related issues. By the afternoon, the cause of the tragedy was publicly acknowledged and the debris was identified as evidence supporting this conclusion.

Security Lapses

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, there has been a significant public outcry directed towards OceanGate for alleged negligence in adhering to safety requirements during the development of their tourism expedition vessel, Titan.

OceanGate's CEO, who died on the submarine, allegedly ignored safety warnings from specialists. Reports found emails from him that said: "We have heard the baseless cries of 'you are going to kill someone' way too often. I take this as a serious personal insult."

Reports and allegations have emerged regarding security lapses in the design, testing, and certification processes of the submersible. Experts have drawn attention to the unconventional design of the vessel, incorporating a carbon fibre hull and an elongated cabin, which some argue may have heightened the risk of implosion under high-pressure conditions.

According to reports, OceanGate Expeditions allegedly chose not to seek certification for Titan from any independent agency or authority, citing the belief that rigorous safety protocols would impede innovation.

In 2018, David Lochridge, a former director of marine operations at OceanGate filed a lawsuit against the company, asserting that the testing and certification procedures were inadequate and could expose passengers to significant risks.

OceanGate Expeditions filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that he had violated a confidentiality contract and made fraudulent statements against the company.

In 2018, several marine technology organizations and ocean expedition specialists collectively addressed Stockton Rush, expressing concerns regarding the potential issues associated with Titan and the risks involved in conducting passenger expeditions without adequate testing and safety measures.

These experts emphasized the importance of thorough evaluation and precautionary measures before embarking on any expedition involving Titan. The correspondence highlighted the need to prioritize passenger safety and ensure that appropriate measures were in place to mitigate potential hazards.

Despite the prevailing safety concerns, Titan proceeded with six Titanic expeditions in 2021 and an additional seven in 2022. These exclusive voyages, priced at $250,000 per person, offered individuals the opportunity to embark on a remarkable journey. However, it is essential to note that each dive encompassed a significant duration, taking approximately 8 to 9 hours to complete.

Investigations kicked off

In the aftermath of the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the United States Coast Guard initiated investigations into the matter. Simultaneously, in Canada, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) launched their independent investigations.

Notably, the MV Polar Prince, the support vessel for Titan, is registered under the Canadian flag, warranting the involvement of Canadian authorities in the investigation process.

David Scott-Beddard, the CEO of White Star Memories, LTD, a renowned Titanic exhibition company, has expressed concern over the diminished prospects of conducting future research at the Titanic wreck following the loss of Titan.

The incident has cast a shadow over the entire ocean expedition industry, leading to widespread concerns and demands for enhanced safety regulations and security measures. The tragic event is expected to trigger a significant surge in public outcry for stricter safety protocols within the industry.

Consequently, the recent incident is anticipated to cause substantial disruptions and challenges within the ocean tourism sector, necessitating a comprehensive reevaluation of safety standards and practices to regain public trust and ensure the well-being of passengers.