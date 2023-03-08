Gambling omens

Gambling is often accompanied by superstitions, which can be associated with good luck or bad luck in the process. People who like to give in to gambling can safely be called the most superstitious in the world. Superstitions can be both good and not so good. In this article, let’s look at the most popular.

Where to test the power of superstition

No theory can compare to practice. To check whether omens work, you can only follow them for a while. The ideal place for gambling is an online casino. To take advantage of its services do not even need to leave home. You can be at work or on a business trip if you have access to the internet – the world of gambling is open to you. Slots, card games such as poker or 21, you can also

Luck superstitions

First of all, you should be guided by yourself. Perhaps you have a “lucky” outfit or just a favorite one in which you feel calm and good. The same applies to the time of day when you take on games. Some feel more energetic in the morning hours, and some feel more energetic when it’s deep at night outside the window.

If we talk about common omens, there is an omen from the East that the red color of clothing brings good luck. If you go to a gambling hall with chips, be sure to kiss one of yours. This will attract good luck. Before playing, put a reasonable amount of money in your pocket. This is the money you are willing to let go in the game to attract big winnings. If, for some reason, you have to move, do so in a clockwise direction. If you notice that luck is smiling on you, you should not stop the game after the first win. If you quickly abandon the game, your luck will leave you unnecessarily.

Bad omens

The omens that bring bad luck should not be taken lightly. Here are those to which you should pay special attention. Try to avoid mirrors before approaching the slot machines. Do not give other players money on credit and even more so just for nothing. So you put your luck in their hands. Your luck will be deterred by involuntary sounds. Never whistle or hum anything during games. Do not put your feet on the ground, so you prevent luck to come to you. Do not count money before the game – it’s a financial loss.

The main rules of gambling

The first rule, which should be followed implicitly – the legality of the institutions. Use only those gambling companies that have a license. The second rule you should always remember – the game limits. Gambling is a wonderful way to spend your free time with pleasure. But there is always a risk of gambling. There are a number of signals, noticing which you need to react immediately. Reduce the time spent gambling or eliminate gambling altogether. Share the problem with family and friends and ask for help. Do not neglect the recommendations of specialists.

Signals of gambling addiction:

Gambling has become a big part of your day.

You bet more money than you can afford to lose.

You gamble with credit card money, put aside savings, or often borrow money to “get even

Frequent mood swings associated with not being able to get in the game at the moment.

If you use gambling to get away from other problems.

Superstitions can create a sense of control and add to your confidence. The main thing to remember is that the chances of winning are determined by mathematical calculations first. Don’t forget that luck is not everything, keep your head cold.