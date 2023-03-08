High-end knowledge-based services are offered to clients by KPO (Knowledge Process Outsourcing) businesses. Compared to regular BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services, these services are often more specialized and demand more excellent knowledge. Scroll down and read for Top 10 best KPO companies in US.

Research and analysis, data mining, business and market research, financial services, and technical assistance are all part of KPO services. Professionals with advanced degrees, including engineers, scientists, financial analysts, and business consultants, work for KPO organisations. They offer value-added services to their clients by utilising their knowledge and skills. A wide range of industries, including healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and technology, are served by KPO firms. These are frequently found in nations like India, China, and the Philippines, which have a highly trained workforce and low labour prices.

KPO firms focus on providing specialised knowledge-based services rather than broad administrative or customer support responsibilities, which sets them apart from BPO firms. KPO services are more complicated in nature and need a greater level of skill. Cost savings, access to highly experienced people, enhanced productivity, and higher work quality is advantages of adopting KPO services. KPO businesses may offer their services remotely, which enables them to do so at a lesser cost than they could with typical internal staff.

KPO firms are crucial to providing specialised knowledge-based services to businesses in many industries. They are an invaluable partner for organisations wishing to enhance their operations and strengthen their competitive edge due to their highly qualified personnel and affordable solutions.

Top 10 best KPO companies in US

1. Genpact

An international provider of professional services, Genpact offers a variety of solutions in the areas of analytics, finance and accounting, and procurement. The firm was established in 1997 as a division of General Electric and went independent in 2005. Genpact has operations in more than 30 countries and has its headquarters in New York City.

The services provided by Genpact are intended to assist clients in enhancing their business operations while cutting costs and raising efficiency. The company’s analytics services assist clients in making data-driven choices by analysing vast volumes of data and discovering patterns and trends. Accounts payable and receivable administration, financial planning and analysis, and tax compliance are all part of Genpact’s finance and accounting services. By streamlining the procurement process, the company’s procurement services assist clients in managing their supply chain and lowering expenses.

One of the top 10 best KPO companies in US, Genpact’s clientele comprises various industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Almost 90,000 people work for the company, most based in India, where the business has a significant presence.

Genpact has created several unique tools and technologies in addition to its core services to assist clients in enhancing their operations. They consist of the Genpact Cora platform, which automates and applies AI to business operations, and the Genpact Rapid Analytics Platform, which enables users to create and implement analytics solutions quickly.

In general, Genpact is a top professional services company that offers customers various services, exclusive tools, and technology to assist them in enhancing their operations and boosting productivity. Because of its emphasis on innovation and ongoing improvement, the organisation is a reliable partner for companies in various industries.

2. EXL

Analytics, operations management, finance, and accounting are just a few of the services offered by EXL, a worldwide KPO (Knowledge Process Outsourcing) provider. The company’s headquarters are in New York City, established in 1999. Almost 34,000 people work at EXL, which operates in over 30 countries.

The services offered by EXL are intended to assist clients in enhancing their corporate operations, raising productivity, and cutting expenses. The company’s analytics services use data science and artificial intelligence to deliver insights and spot chances for process optimization. The operations management services provided by EXL assist companies in streamlining their business operations and raising customer satisfaction. The company’s finance and accounting services include accounts payable and receivable administration, financial planning and analysis, and tax compliance.

Healthcare, insurance, banking and financial services, retail, and other sectors are just a few businesses represented in EXL’s diversified clientele. To assist customers in optimising their operations, the firm has created several unique tools and technologies, such as EXLerator, a set of analytics and automation tools, and EXL Health, a platform for running healthcare operations.

EXL has also heavily emphasised digital transformation, assisting customers in implementing cutting-edge tools and enhancing business processes in the digital world. Via its Digital Intelligence services, the firm assists clients in using data and automation to improve consumer experiences and manage operations.

Overall, EXL is amongst the top 10 best KPO companies in US. KPO firm that offers customers various services, exclusive tools, and technology to customers to assist them in enhancing their operations and boosting productivity. The organisation has become a valued partner for companies in various sectors because of its focus on digital transformation and innovation.

3. WNS

WNS is a multinational KPO (Knowledge Process Outsourcing) firm that offers various services, such as finance and accounting, research and analytics, and customer support. With operations in more than 16 countries and a staff of more than 43,000 people, WNS is present worldwide. Mumbai, India, is home to the company’s headquarters, established in 1996.

The services provided by WNS are intended to assist clients in enhancing their business operations, raising productivity, and lowering expenses. The company’s finance and accounting services include accounts payable and receivable administration, financial planning and analysis, and tax compliance. The company’s research and analytics services use data science and machine learning to deliver insights and spot chances for process improvement. Customers may increase their customer satisfaction and loyalty using WNS’s customer care offerings.

In addition to the healthcare, insurance, banking, and financial services sectors, WNS also serves clients in the travel and hospitality sectors. To assist clients in optimising their operations, the firm has created several unique tools and technologies, such as the business operations management platform WNS TRAC and the predictive analytics tool WNS Analytics Decision Engine.

WNS has also significantly emphasised assisting clients with adopting new technologies and streamlining their business processes in the digital age. Customers may use the company’s Digital CX offerings to automate processes, simplify operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Overall, WNS is one of the top 10 best KPO companies in US that offers customers various services, exclusive tools, and technology to customers to assist them in enhancing their operations and boosting productivity. The organisation has become a valued partner for companies in various sectors because of its focus on digital transformation and innovation.

4. Accenture

Global professional services company Accenture offers various services, such as strategy, consulting, technology, and operations. It was established in 1989. Dublin, Ireland, serves as the company’s headquarters. Almost 500,000 people work at Accenture, which has functions in over 120 nations.

The services offered by Accenture are created to assist clients in enhancing their company’s operations, boosting productivity, and spurring development. Accenture’s operations services assist customers in managing their business processes and controlling expenses, while its technology services assist clients in implementing and integrating new technologies to enhance customer experiences and improve operations. The company’s consulting services help customers maximise their operations and raise performance, while its strategy services assist clients in defining and implementing their business plans.

Various industries, including healthcare, banking and financial services, consumer products, and energy, make up Accenture’s clientele. Accenture Interactive, a platform for managing customer interactions, and Accenture Applied Intelligence, a suite of analytics and automation tools, are just two of the unique tools and technology the business has created to assist customers in improving their operations.

Accenture has also heavily emphasised assisting customers with adopting new technologies and streamlining their business processes in the digital age. The company’s Industry X.0 services assist clients in transforming their operations via digital technology, while its Digital Hub network assists clients in developing and implementing digital strategies and solutions.

In general, Accenture is a top professional services company that offers customers various services, exclusive tools, and technology to assist them in enhancing their operations and boosting productivity. The organisation has become a valued partner for companies in different sectors because of its focus on innovation and digital transformation.

5. Infosys

Infosys is a global technology service and consulting firm that offers various services, such as engineering services, application development and maintenance, and digital transformation. Bangalore, India, serves as the company’s headquarters. It was established in 1981. With operations in more than 45 countries and a staff of more than 270,000 people, Infosys is a globally recognised company.

The services offered by Infosys are intended to assist clients in enhancing their company operations, boosting efficiency, and stimulating innovation. The company’s digital transformation services assist clients in implementing new technology and modernising existing business processes. Clients may design, implement, and manage bespoke software applications with Infosys’ application development and maintenance services. Engineering services offered by the business also include testing, validation, and product design and development.

Infosys has a broad spectrum of clients in several sectors, including manufacturing, banking, and financial services. To assist clients in optimising their operations, the company has created several proprietary tools and technologies, such as Infosys Nia, a platform for managing and automating business processes, and Infosys Cobalt, a platform for accelerating cloud adoption and digital transformation.

With a dedication to lessening its environmental footprint and fostering diversity and inclusion in its workforce, Infosys has also built a strong focus on sustainability and social responsibility.

Overall, Infosys is a market-leading provider of technology services and consultancy that, via various services, in-house tools, and technologies, aids customers in enhancing their operations and fostering creativity. The organisation has become a valued partner for companies in different sectors because of its emphasis on digital transformation and sustainability.

6. TCS

Digital transformation, application development and maintenance, and IT infrastructure services are just a few services that TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), a global provider of IT (Information Technology) services, consulting, and business solutions, offers. TCS has operations in more than 46 countries and a staff of more than 500,000 people. Mumbai, India, is home to the company’s headquarters, established in 1968.

The services TCS provides are intended to assist clients in enhancing their company’s operations, boosting productivity, and spurring development. The company’s digital transformation services assist clients in implementing new technology and modernising existing business processes. Custom software applications are designed, developed, and maintained for clients through TCS’s application development and maintenance services.

TCS services customers in various sectors, including banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, and utilities. Almost 500,000 people, representing more than 150 countries, comprise its varied workforce.

TCS has been acknowledged for its dedication to sustainability and social responsibility. It has implemented several projects to lessen its carbon impact, encourage diversity and inclusion, and help local communities.

Overall, TCS has made a name for itself as a top IT service player, earning a solid reputation for creativity, dependability, and client satisfaction.

7. Cognizant

An American global organisation called Cognizant offers business process outsourcing, consulting, and IT (information technology) services. Its main office is in Teaneck, New Jersey, where it was established in 1994.

Application development and maintenance, digital transformation, engineering and R&D services, infrastructure services, and business process services are just a few of the many benefits that Cognizant provides. It provides services to clients in several sectors, such as banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Almost 300,000 people work for Cognizant worldwide, and the company is active in more than 40 nations. It has positioned itself as a pioneer in digital transformation, assisting customers in maximising the potential of cutting-edge tools like analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

For its dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility, Cognizant has received praise. It has put in place several efforts to lessen its impact on the environment, encourage diversity and inclusion, and assist local communities.

Overall, Cognizant has made a name for itself as a reliable partner for companies trying to innovate and evolve in the digital world. It has kept up its position as a leader in the IT services sector because of its emphasis on cutting-edge technology, dedication to sustainability, and sense of social responsibility.

8. HCL

Hindustan Computers Limited, or HCL Technologies, is a worldwide IT (information technology) service provider. Its headquarters are in Noida, India, established in 1976.

Application development, infrastructure management, engineering and R&D services, digital and analytics services, and business process services are just a few of the many benefits that HCL provides. Healthcare, banking and financial services, retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications are just a few industries it serves as a customer.

HCL employs more than 159,000 people worldwide in more than 50 nations. It has positioned itself as a pioneer in digital transformation, assisting customers in maximising the potential of cutting-edge tools like analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

HCL has received praise for its dedication to social responsibility and sustainability. It has implemented several projects to lessen its carbon impact, encourage diversity and inclusion, and help local communities.

Overall, HCL has made a name for itself as a top IT service player, earning a solid reputation for creativity, dependability, and client satisfaction. It has been able to keep its standing as a one of the top 10 best KPO companies in US. Additionally a reliable partner for companies trying to change and innovate in the digital era because of its emphasis on emerging technologies, dedication to sustainability, and sense of social responsibility.

9. IBM

American multinational technology corporation International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) ‘s main office is in Armonk, New York, where it was established in 1911.

IBM provides many goods and services, such as cloud computing solutions, software, hardware, and IT services. Consultancy, application development, infrastructure management, cybersecurity, and services for digital transformation are among its offerings. IBM supports clients in different areas, including healthcare, banking and financial services, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Operating in more than 175 countries, IBM employs more than 350,000 people worldwide. It has positioned itself as one of the top 10 best KPO companies in US. Also a pioneer in cutting-edge technologies, including quantum computing, blockchain, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

IBM has received praise for its dedication to social responsibility and sustainability. It has put in place several efforts to lessen its impact on the environment, encourage diversity and inclusion, and assist local communities.

Overall, IBM has solidified its position as a reliable resource for companies wanting to innovate and evolve in the digital world. It has remained a significant player in the technology sector thanks to its emphasis on developing technologies, dedication to sustainability, and sense of social responsibility.

10. IQVIA

IQVIA (formerly QuintilesIMS), an American multinational corporation, offers consultancy, contract research, and healthcare data analytics services. Its headquarters are in Durham, North Carolina, and it was created in 2016 due to the merger of Quintiles and IMS Health.

For pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, producers of medical devices, and governmental health organisations, IQVIA provides a wide range of services, including clinical trial design and administration, real-world data analytics, market research, and consulting services.

Almost 70,000 people work for IQVIA worldwide, and the company operates in more than 100 nations. It has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the healthcare sector by offering clients cutting-edge solutions to enhance patient outcomes and streamline operations.

IQVIA has received praise for its dedication to sustainability, data privacy and security, and ethics and compliance. It has put in place several efforts to lessen its impact on the environment, encourage diversity and inclusion, and assist local communities.

IQVIA has generally solidified its position as a reliable resource for healthcare organisations seeking to enhance patient outcomes. Additionally hasten the creation of novel therapeutics. It has kept up its position as top 10 best KPO companies in US.as a healthcare service leader thanks to its emphasis on data analytics, technology, and innovation.