Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken legal action against Tencent, accusing the Chinese technology company of copying its popular Horizon video game series. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in California, claims that Tencent’s upcoming game, Light of Motiram, is a direct copy of the Horizon franchise. Sony says this new game copies key parts of its original series, including its characters, visuals, gameplay, and overall story. The company has demanded that Tencent be stopped from releasing the game and asked the court for damages.

The Horizon franchise began with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn in 2017. Developed by Guerrilla Games, which is owned by Sony, it became one of the most well-known PlayStation-exclusive titles. The game is set in a future world where robotic animals roam the earth, and the story follows a young woman named Aloy. She explores a land filled with ruins of old civilizations while trying to uncover her own origins. The success of Horizon Zero Dawn led to a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, along with several expansions and spin-offs. Together, the series has sold over 38 million copies around the world.

In its lawsuit, Sony states that Tencent had approached them in 2024 with an offer to work together on a new Horizon game. Sony declined this proposal. Soon after, Tencent announced Light of Motiram, a new open-world survival game developed by its subsidiary, Polaris Quest. The announcement immediately caught public attention for looking too similar to Horizon, not just in setting, but also in terms of character designs, enemy types, and overall art style. Critics and players were quick to point out the similarities, with some referring to the new game as “Horizon Zero Originality.”

Sony’s lawsuit claims that Light of Motiram copies essential parts of its Horizon games. It points out that Tencent’s game features a female main character who appears to be modeled after Aloy, robotic animals that resemble those in Horizon, and a post-apocalyptic setting that feels nearly identical. The complaint also mentions that the gameplay involves hunting mechanical creatures and using similar weapons and survival mechanics. Sony believes that this not only confuses players but also threatens the value of its original work.

The lawsuit argues that Tencent’s actions will cause lasting damage to Sony’s brand and reputation. It accuses Tencent of copying not just the visuals, but also the themes and storytelling style of Horizon. The legal filing includes statements from game journalists who agree that Light of Motiram appears to be a copy. One journalist even went as far as calling the game a knock-off.

Sony is asking the court to prevent Tencent from releasing Light of Motiram. It is also seeking monetary compensation for the damage caused. The exact amount is not specified in the documents. The legal case is being handled in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, under the case number 3:25-cv-06275. The legal team representing Sony includes Annette Hurst, Diana Rutowski, and Laura Wytsma from the law firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. Tencent’s legal team has not been officially named yet.

Sony’s complaint is based on copyright and trademark laws. These laws protect original creative works and prevent others from copying them without permission. In the world of video games, these protections cover the code, art, characters, music, and storyline. While it’s common for games to borrow ideas from one another, there is a legal limit to how much can be copied before it becomes infringement. Sony believes Tencent has crossed that line.

The case also raises questions about how companies respond to rejected deals. According to Sony, Tencent tried to get an official license to work on the Horizon franchise. When that offer was turned down, Tencent went ahead with a game that bears many similarities to Horizon. This suggests that Tencent may have already been developing the game while negotiating with Sony.

Critics of the lawsuit argue that many games borrow ideas from others and that inspiration does not always mean theft. For example, players have seen how games like StarCraft drew ideas from Warhammer 40K or how Dota 2 has roots in Warcraft III. These games grew into unique titles despite their early influences. Still, there is a difference between being inspired by another game and copying large parts of it without change. Sony believes Light of Motiram is not just inspired by Horizon, but is almost a mirror image.

Adding to the controversy is the fact that Light of Motiram is already being promoted. It was first announced in November 2024 and is available to wishlist on Steam. The game features futuristic wilderness areas, tameable robotic animals called Mechanimals, and a survival-focused system with crafting elements. This combination has been described by some as a blend of Horizon and Palworld. The game is being developed by Tencent’s Polaris Quest and does not yet have a release date.

Meanwhile, technology company Nvidia has included Light of Motiram in its promotional material for DLSS 4, a graphics enhancement feature. This gives the impression that the game has some level of industry support, despite the ongoing legal issues. It remains to be seen whether these promotional partnerships will continue.

Sony’s legal complaint includes more than just a demand for money. The company wants a full stop to any use of its intellectual property by Tencent, including blocking the sale and promotion of Light of Motiram. The case could set a legal example for how far video game companies can go in borrowing from others.

Many gamers have taken sides in the dispute. Some believe Sony is right to protect its work. Others think the lawsuit is unnecessary, especially considering the huge success of the Horizon games. They argue that one more similar game in the market is not likely to hurt Sony’s sales or reputation. But Sony has made clear it wants to stop what it sees as a serious threat to its original work.

This lawsuit adds to a growing number of legal battles in the video game world. With the gaming industry generating billions of dollars, competition is fierce, and companies are quick to defend their ideas and products. Whether Sony will win the case is uncertain, but it shows that game publishers are willing to go to court to protect what they see as their creative property.

For now, Tencent has not released a public response to the lawsuit. It is also unclear how this case will affect the future of Light of Motiram or whether changes will be made to the game before release. The gaming community will be watching this case with interest as it could shape how future game disputes are handled.