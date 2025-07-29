General Motors is in hot water again this time, for a problem it should’ve seen coming. A new class action lawsuit claims the company sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles with L87 V8 engines that were doomed to fail. And when they do fail, it’s not subtle. Owners describe engines suddenly seizing up, or pistons blasting holes right through the block.

The kicker? GM knew these engines were faulty, the lawsuit alleges and its so-called “fix” doesn’t actually fix the problem.

So, What’s Going Wrong?

At the heart of this mess is the L87 V8, a 6.2-liter engine used in some of GM’s most popular and expensive vehicles Chevy Silverados and Suburbans, GMC Yukons and Sierras, and the Cadillac Escalade. These aren’t budget cars. People pay top dollar for performance, reliability, and longevity. What they’re getting, according to the lawsuit, is an engine with rod bearings that are prone to early failure.

And when that happens, it’s not just a check engine light. It’s catastrophic. We’re talking engines locking up without warning or parts literally blowing out of the block.

The “Fix” That Feels Like a Shrug

After enough complaints, GM issued a recall covering nearly 600,000 vehicles. But here’s where things get tricky. Instead of just replacing the faulty engines outright, GM decided to inspect them. If a vehicle passes the inspection, it doesn’t get a new engine it gets thicker oil, a new oil filter, and a redesigned oil cap.

That’s not comforting for owners who know these engines have a built-in failure point. Many are worried their vehicle might “pass” the test today and break down six months later, leaving them stranded with an enormous repair bill.

And here’s the real kicker: Even if your engine does get replaced, it’s just another L87. Same design. Same risks.

This Isn’t a One-Off Problem

This is just one of at least two major lawsuits currently targeting the L87 engine. Another, filed in Michigan, adds more fuel to the fire by claiming the crankshaft itself may be improperly machined another recipe for failure.

And it’s not even the first time GM’s been sued over a V8. Earlier this month, the company settled a separate lawsuit involving its LC9 engine, which had its own set of issues bad piston rings that led to excessive oil consumption. That case ended with GM paying out $150 million. Most of it went to lawyers; only a few vehicle owners walked away with anything close to meaningful compensation.

What Owners Really Want

For most people, it’s not about lawsuits or settlements. It’s about trust and the fear that their vehicle could quit on them at the worst possible time. Many are already dealing with the anxiety of driving something they don’t trust, or having to park it altogether because they can’t take the risk.

They want real accountability. A real fix. Not thicker oil.

Where This Goes Next

Unless GM makes some big changes fast, this is going to keep snowballing. The company can either get ahead of the issue or get dragged through more courtrooms by frustrated, loyal customers who feel ignored.

Because when your flagship trucks and SUVs start dying with no warning, a new oil cap isn’t going to cut it.