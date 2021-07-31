Games Coming Out In August 2021

Everything you need to know about the release dates of the best new games in August of 2021 If you’re looking for new games to be released in 2021 for consoles and PCs, we’ve rounded up the key data you need to know this article here. Basically, there are some 2021 games with release dates of “TBA” – things that we hope to release next year, but can’t set a release date yet. A slew of high-profile video games are coming to market in August 2021, and we have compiled a list of those that are worth keeping an eye on.

Fantastic games are planned from January to December. Long-awaited games like Madden NFL 22 and New World will be released next month. Time and money are limited, but there are a handful of games on the big consoles that are worth saving for.

Travis’ touchdown return with Grasshopper Manufacture, the third game of the series, is scheduled for Aug. The game offers players the chance to immerse themselves in its festive gaming experience this August. This remaster was originally published for the Nintendo Switch and attempts to win the hearts of those who remastered the title on Wii in 2011.

Below we have a list of all the releases we can find in August of 2021. It is to note that due to a large number of Indie game announcements we can’t include everything.

Grime (Available on PC) releasing on August 2

The Ramp (Available on PC) releasing on August 3

My Time At Portia (Available on iOS and Android) releasing on August 4

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Available on Nintendo Switch) releasing on August 4

The Falconeer (Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) releasing on August 5

Godfall (Available on PlayStation 4) releasing on August 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Available on Xbox Series X/S and PC) releasing on August 10

Black Book (Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) releasing on August 10

SkateBIRD (Available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) releasing on August 12

Foreclosed (Available on Stadia, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) releasing on August 12

Icarus (Available on PC) releasing on August 12

Naraka: Bladepoint (Available on PC) releasing on August 12

Hades (Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) releasing on August 13

Road 96 (Available on Nintendo Switch and PC) releasing on August 16

Humankind (Available on PC) releasing on August 17

Greek: Memories Of Azur (Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC) releasing on August 17

RiMS Racing (Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) releasing on August 19

Recompile (Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC) releasing on August 19

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Available on Xbox One and PC) releasing on August 19

12 Minutes (Available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC) releasing on August 19

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) releasing on August 20

Madden NFL 22 (Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC) releasing on August 20

King’s Bounty II (Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) releasing on August 24

Hoa (Available on Nintendo Switch and PC) releasing on August 24

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S,Xbox One, and PC) releasing on August 24

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar (Available on PlayStation VR, Rift, and Oculus Quest, HTC Vive) releasing on August 24

Psychonauts 2 (Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC) releasing on August 25

Marvel Future Revolution (Available on iOS and Android) releasing on August 25

Black Geyser: Couriers Of Darkness (Available on PC) releasing on August 26

ProtoCorgi (Available on Nintendo Switch and PC) releasing on August 26

No More Heroes 3 (Available on Nintendo Switch) releasing on August 27

Baldo: The Guardian Owls (Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS) releasing on August 27

Book Of Travels (Available on PC) releasing on August 30

The Big Con (Available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC) releasing on August 31

KeyWe (Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) releasing on August 31

Rustler (Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC) releasing on August 31

New World (Available on PC) releasing on August 31

As part of the COVID 19 pandemic, many games large and small have been moved from their original 2020 date this year. After a slow month in July August seems to be picking the pace up, with plenty of new releases to get excited about. It’s shaping up to be another standout year for video game releases, which is handy considering that many of us are at home searching for things to do. For platforms like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there are some important releases to look forward to.