Twitter once again beats to the rhythm of Elon Musk’s Tweet.

It is a well-known and accepted fact that Elon Musk is blessed with the prowess to turn tides on Twitter. And with his recent tweet, the tech-mogul has slammed Apple for their app-store fees. While also applauding Epic. Because Epic had managed to break Apple’s rule with the in-app payment system in ‘Fortnite.’ And soon enough, the game vanished from the app store.

Despite the highly puerile nature of some of his tweets that make the reader doubt their own sanity and that of the writer, those tweets still manage to turn heads and grab the spotlight. If you need the formula to rejuvenate a languid Twitter, you must add a Musk tweet to the equation. And not so surprisingly, they often act as the axis point of the spectrum of reactions and responses, a good majority of them meme-material. But his recent tweet slamming Apple is more to the solemn side and quite naturally has sparked a chain of responses on Twitter.

Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

The Right and Wrong

Elon Musk is not someone who minces his words. And that trait is well-reflected in his Twitter account as well. He doesn’t usually add the sugarcoating filter when passing criticisms. And that has been a reason for a number of debates. Although the recent act of polemics might have some essence to it. In his Tweet, Musk calls Apple’s app store fee, “a de facto global tax on the internet.” He also goes on to support Epic for their move of introducing the in-app payment system. After which the game mysteriously disappeared from the app store. Or perhaps not so mysteriously. Because when you join the letters together, it is not hard to notice that it’s hardly what one can call a coincidence. Although the company has taken a vow of silence concerning the action. However, it is a known fact that the tech giant has always been defensive of its app-store practices.

The company might adopt a vow of silence, but not Elon Musk. And the responses and reactions to his Tweet are equally loud. You can always count on Musk to kindle a raging discussion on Twitter. Here are some parts of that raging discussion that’s worth a glance.

Some humans are really enthusiastic about a fight.

Tesla vs Apple is the feud we've all been waiting for — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 30, 2021

While Apple practices its vow of silence in peace.

iOS users should be able to download apps from wherever they want! The App Store is an unquestionable monopoly and Apple knows it. — Jeff 💙✌️ (@JeffTutorials) July 30, 2021

Alright, now that was an epic move. The man has got a good eye.

HEY ELON HOW DOES THIS RATIO FEEL — Kfua (@KfuaFN) July 30, 2021

They are supporters of both sides.

Apple built the whole ecosystem over time, Google charges 30%, Microsoft charges 30%, Nintendo charges 30%… I think they are right by taking a cut, rewarding past work. Whether 30% is the right amount or too high, that's debatable, but taking a cut is totally fine by me. — Lino (@LinoSebeke) July 30, 2021

No matter the context, where there is Elon Musk, there is Dogecoin. Yes, this is where you use the emoticon with hands on head.

While some are finding it to be a clear case of “sour grapes.” Quite debatable.

worried about the Apple car hun — Jenks (@RD_Jenks) July 30, 2021

And there are others providing ideas. Although my sarcasm detecting glasses can see very well through the reply below.

Then build a Tesla App Store as competition. No other App Store exists that even remotely compares to the Apple App Store. — Brandon (@StudentOfProfit) July 30, 2021

Memes. They always do their job well.

A slightly different sort of sour grapes.

Crypto fees are the real tax on the internet. Nano has no fees. — Maxwell (@Pilsner_Maxwell) July 30, 2021

Good question.

But locking everyone who modifies a Tesla out of super charging isn’t the same thing? — cobra (@ManOfStevia) July 30, 2021

A pretty good visualization of Elon Musk’s tweets.

Perhaps, it is a bit too late.

Translation: “Man, I wish I had invented the App Store! Is it too late to sue my way into being called ‘founder’ of Apple?” — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) July 30, 2021

Maybe we must give this a thought.