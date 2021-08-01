Games Coming To Playstation In August 2021

The month of August is upon us and various release dates For the PlayStation have lined up. PS Plus subscribers will be getting 3 exclusive games for free. Unlike the previous months’ PlayStation 5-exclusive titles, new games will be available this month only for PlayStation 4. The games will also be available exclusively to PlayStation Plus subscribers through September 6. Earlier this month, it was leaked that the PlayStation will launch a few games in August 2021, the third to be announced since the last state-of-play presentation. Journey to Madness and others that we think are mind-bogglingly fine additions to the free PlayStation games August 2021 (PS5).

Lemnis Gate is another game that twists time and undermines which is one of the most popular game genres in the world and provides an inventive multiplayer experience with tactical gameplay. The game allows you to play like one of the best players in the world and do your best to dominate the world.

Sony is in the perfect position to add several PS4 titles in August to the streaming service PS Plus, having replaced several high-profile games in the last months, including current ones. There are notable releases on the back of the 4K Blood Beta, which looks like a grim slate of PS Plus titles and of course more titles heading for Xbox Game Pass.

Ancient of Asia is an Asian-inspired Battle Royale game with PvE elements, released on PS Day, the day of the PlayStation platform’s release. The game is currently available on Steam and has received mixed reviews from fans, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the PS4 and PS5. Legends have been around for a while on Steam Early Access, but its console debut will be an official release, with the PS4 / PS5 versions free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

For many PS4 owners who subscribe to PS4 multiplayer, the free games are a pleasant bonus. With PS Plus, you can download and play two hand-picked PS4 games each month, which is still available to you as a member. The Xbox One games work similarly, but once you claim them, you can continue playing them until your Gold Sub is exhausted.

With all the new and coming PS5 games it can be difficult to keep track of all the games being released, considering how many games have been delayed. As mentioned above, you can expect to see at least one PS5 game and two PS4 games. There are some new games coming to the market on PS5 day, and some of them are decent older games.

This August, the Tsukihime series is hitting you with challenging games against combative undead, dangerous demons, aggressive fauna, and racket-wielding pros. The Tsukihime series fans will be getting the chance to enjoy their favorite fights in a 2D combat game. Prepare your farmers for the next top-down installment in the Plants vs. Zombies franchise as tensions rise in Neighborville, a new permissive social area on the outskirts of the embattled township.

Below are some of the upcoming releases in August. ( This list will be updated as the new release dates for August gets unveiled)

In Sound Mind Available On August 3

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Available On August 5

I Am Dead Available On August 9

Ever Forward Available On August 10

Godfall Available On August 10

Black Book Available On August 10

Foreclosed Available On August 12

Hades Available On August 13

RiMS Racing Available On August 19

Recompile Available On August 19

Yuoni Available On August 19

Madden NFL 22 Available On August 20

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Available On August 20

King’s Bounty II Available On August 24

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Available On August 24

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Available On August 24

Psychonauts 2 Available On August 25

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator Available On August 26

Baldo Available On August 27

PS Plus subscribers will be able to play these games on August 3rd, but players can buy free PS Plus games. Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2 will be available for download on August 3, and next month PS Plus games will also be available through September 6.

It is shaping up to be an outstanding year for video game releases – which is handy given that many of us are stuck at home looking for things to do. Although we won’t be launching a new generation of consoles this year, it’s also the year we’re starting to see a lot of releases, and the latest of the big hits is in the mix with some exciting games on the way.