Games Coming To Playstation In May 2022

The latest set of games is coming to PlayStation in May 2022. We still have a month of free PS Plus games before the PS Plus update, and the May 2022 list of games leaked earlier than expected. A day after they were leaked, Sony officially confirmed the lineup of free PlayStation Plus games for May 2022 and when they will be available. PS Now will announce its May 2022 free games in May 2022, ahead of the next PlayStation Plus game release date.

PlayStation Plus users won’t have to wait long to announce free PS4 and PS5 games in May 2022. PS Plus Games March 2022 Four PS4 and PS5 games will be added to your roster in March 2022, and you can now add them to your library if you have an active PS Plus subscription. PlayStation Plus Free Games May 2022: FIFA 22, Curse of Reaper, Reaper, and Tribe of Midgard.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened – 3rd May

Trek to Yomi – 5th May

We Were Here Forever – 10th May

Salt and Sacrifice – 10th May

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 10th May

The Centennial Case: A Shijma Story – 12th May

Evil Dead: The Game – 13th May

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 19th May

Deadcraft – 19th May

Yurukill: The Calumniation Game – 25th May

Sniper Elite 5 – 26th May

Pac-Man Museum+ – 27th May

Kao the Kangaroo – 27th May

The May 2022 PlayStation Plus collection includes EA Sports FIFA 22 and two roguelike games, as well as Reaper’s Curse and Tribes of Midgard. Games coming to PlayStation Plus in May 2022 include FIFA 22 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Tribes of Midgard on both consoles, and Curse of Reaper on PlayStation 4 only.

Just a week ago, we discovered the Dealslab leak looking at the free PS Plus games for May, the free PS Plus games for May, and today PlayStation has made the list official. Following another leak, PlayStation has officially unveiled the next batch of PS Plus PS Plus games. Players must download April’s PlayStation Plus games by May 11 to add Persona 5 to their library before it leaves PS Plus. Collection.

The May 2022 Free Games Bundle could be the last before the launch of the PS Plus upgraded subscription in June with three tiers. It remains to be seen how well these titles will be received, but it should also be noted that many fans were quite disappointed with the free PS Plus games for the April 2022 lineup. Required if accurate, it will likely resonate with many players as they’ll be able to try the games earlier to buy them, but the developers may not be as happy as it’s extra work on top of the already tedious game development process.