Sega Will Share More Sonic Frontiers News ‘Soon’

While there are no updates regarding the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, Sega is assuring fans that more news will be released ahead of its release this year. At last year’s The Game Awards Showcase, Sega finally unveiled the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, its flagship series. This was the first full trailer for the game since its original teaser in May, and it finally gave fans an idea of ​​what to expect.

In response to a question about Sega Sammy Holdings’ recently announced sales plans for Sonic Frontiers, the company’s management said it plans to surpass Sonic Forces’ first-year sales because it is the first game in a “brand new” franchise. many years”, and Sega is committed to global and cross-platform implementation. Sega says it believes “high-quality games” are still the driving force behind Sonic’s monetization and is considering implementing Sonic-like IPs for Sega IPs such as Persona and Project Sekai.

It is possible that the company will not release anything so as not to affect the promotion of Sonic Origins, since the launch of the game will take place on June 23 this year. Sega planned to release Sonic Frontiers in time for the franchise’s 30th anniversary but delayed it to allow for a better release. It’s worth noting that Sega previously stated that the upcoming game was pushed back from a 2021 release to this holiday season to ensure the quality of the game.

This includes the release date for the upcoming Sonic Frontiers Holiday 2022, an “open area” gameplay that will feature some form of open-world combat. SEGA has so far been cautious about SEGA’s language, calling this game the first open area in the franchise’s history, or explaining that it offers the freedom of an open area. Sonic Frontiers was originally announced in 2021 (though it wasn’t named at the time), and now Sega has revealed it should launch last year as well.

Speaking on a recent live stream, social media manager Kathy Chzhanovsky told fans that Sonic Frontiers is “still ready to go this holiday” and there will be more news in the coming months. As noted by Nintendo Life, Sega of Americas social media manager Kathy Chrzanowski provided a very brief update on the status of Sonic Frontiers, saying that the news is “soon” and will reappear during the upcoming winter break. While Sega seems to have a release slate fixed for 2022 we’ll have to wait and see when the promotion for Sonic Frontiers kicks off and we get some more news.