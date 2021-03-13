Games Coming To Xbox In 2021

Looking at the upcoming release schedule for Xbox in 2021, it looks pretty bleak. I think this is to be expected given the ongoing pandemic, but one thing to mourn is the death of arcade racers, which has been going on for some time. With Forza Horizon and Need for Speed, there really are not many franchises.

I look forward to seeing how the Xbox Direct show plays out when it hits the stage at the end of the month. It’s worth noting that Microsoft rarely does bad things, so it’s interesting to see how they change formats more than Nintendo or PlayStation. Every Tuesday in my inbox I worry about celebrated game designers thinking about retiring, and one reader laments the lack of arcade racers.

Many games have already been announced this year for the start of 2021, but no specific date has yet been set. Some games expected in 2021 have already been announced, only to be pushed back to 2022. As you can see, this is a bit of wishful thinking. Many games scheduled for 2020 have overshot the target, but we still expect them to be released sometime in 2021.

Credit @ Cyberpunk 2077

January’s release schedule earlier this year was the home of a game that hurled itself into 2021: Cyberpunk 2077, which received its final delay in December 2020.

According to Halo Infinite community manager John Junyszek, the game is still on track for the platform in 2021. Eric: We’ve seen a lot of fake leaks that I don’t think you read. No plans have changed for our release in 2021 on any device or platform we support.

A Twitter user known as Klobrille, who claims to be connected to Xbox Live, tweeted that Halo Infinite is on track for its 2021 release date, explaining that the game is more than half finished and is now focused on advancing the technical aspects. This is not the official word from Microsoft or Xbox, of course, so you should take it with a pinch of salt if that user is correct and the details they leak.

It also goes on to mention that the developers would like to bring the game to other platforms, but no release window has been given yet. The next day, February 18, 2021, Mediatonic confirmed on Xbox Wire that the game will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the summer of 2021. While the Xbox One X and Series S have not yet been officially announced in February 2021, developers have already made clear their plans to launch the games. On February 17, Nintendo Direct, Mediaconic, and Devolver Digital confirmed that The Fall of Guys would be released for the Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2021.

Credit @ Fall Guys

Fall Guys was announced at E3 2019, but PC and PS4 were the only two platforms referenced in the official press release and trailer for the game.

The company sold more Xbox Series X and S units than in the last quarter, but the company has not announced any specific news for 2021. In the meantime, check Xbox Series S listings at major retailers for the latest news. If you cannot find the system at the retail store, you can order the collection online. It can take a few weeks to get it when you order it, so remember to plan your downtime.

We still don’t know when you can buy Xbox Series X from Best Buy. We’ve seen the next-gen console pop up on Best Buy’s website without much warning. Best Buy does not have Xbox devices of the X or S series in stores for 2020, but the company has said that the stock will hit the shelves later this year. We do not yet know exactly when stocks will actually be available.

On the same day, that general availability began on June 9, 2019, it was made available to Xbox Insiders for testing. The visual branding for Xbox Game Pass was removed from Xbox Live in August 2020, but Microsoft has stated that the service will remain under the name “Xbox Game Pass.”

Credit @ Microsoft

Microsoft has partnered with Electronic Arts for 2021, and Game Pass subscribers will have access to Electronic Arts Play’s basic subscription page to access numerous EA titles currently available on Xbox and Windows. More mobile devices are expected to be added soon, including iOS devices.

Spencer said in October 2020 that its current pricing model for Game Pass at this time is considered sustainable, but there are concerns from developers that Microsoft is charging Game Pass too low and that the company plans to raise prices in the near future.

It will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in early 2021, with forwarding compatibility and targeted improvements for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It is a new chapter in the Subnautica universe developed by Unknown Worlds. The game takes place in the Arctic region of the planet.

