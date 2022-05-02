Games Coming To Xbox In May 2022

Recent announcements have confirmed another Day 1 game for Xbox Game Pass for May 2022, with seven more games spanning a wide variety of genres, there should be something for almost every type of gamer in May 2022. As usual, there are four games this month. Xbox is sticking to tradition this May with two current-gen or next-gen titles and a couple of retro options from older consoles. This means that Xbox waited until the last minute to share their free Games with Gold for this May. However, the four new free games mean that the prices of games that were delivered free before April will soon increase in value.

Loot River – 3rd May

Trek to Yomi – 5th May

This War of Mine: Final Cut – 10th May

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 10th May

Evil Dead: The Game – 13th May

Souldiers – 19th May

Vampire: The Masquerade – 19th May

Deliver Us The Moon – 19th May

Dolmen – 20th May

Sniper Elite 5 – 26th May

Pac-Man Museum+ – 27th May

Kao the Kangaroo – 27th May

SnowRunner – 31th May

On May 5th we will also see Trek to Yomi, a stylized hack and slash game based on intense swordplay. As usual, at the moment, there will be a total of four video games added, two of which will be available in early May and two in the middle of the month.

Stripped of price tags in May 2022, available to purchase and free download for anyone with an Xbox Live Gold membership, there will again be four Xbox games: two old-gen games and a couple of more modern ones. Microsoft announced today that in May 2022, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get free access to Yokus Island Express, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, and Viva Pinata Party Animals. We’re still waiting for the official announcement of the dates for the Xbox Game Pass, but there are already 5 confirmed games coming in May 2022 on Day 1 to the catalog, which will be available for free to Microsoft service subscribers in May 2022. Two highly anticipated titles, Trek to Yomi and Sniper Elite 5, are coming to Xbox Game Pass Day One as Xbox Game Pass continues to actively support early releases to the service in what seems to be the great influence of May. The month is undoubtedly a passing month in relation to upcoming PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch games. More release dates will be announced as we get closer to the middle of the year.