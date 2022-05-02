Stray Has Been Delayed To Summer 2022

Cyberpunk simulator Stray cat has been delayed to summer 2022, Stray is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC. The adventure of the missing cat, Stay, has been delayed to Mid 2022, but will now also be coming to PlayStation 4, developer BlueTwelve Studio has announced. According to the video in the official PlayStation tweet, the roaming sport where you play as a cat will launch in the summer of 2022.

🐈 Stray

🎤 We Are OFK

🐈 Stray

🎤 We Are OFK

🐑 Cult of the Lamb These are just three of the can't-miss indies coming soon to PlayStation.

cat-focused game, the new 2022 release window, is announced towards the end of a new trailer. The launch of Cat Stray on PS5, PS4, and PC will mark two years since its debut at the PS5 presentation when it was originally supposed to be released in 2021.

