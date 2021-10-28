Gamestop seeks a Senior Engineer for its Blockchain NFT platform

Gamestop, an American video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer, is looking for a senior software engineer with a focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to a new job offering. The Gamestop appears to be building an NFT marketplace, similar to the previous job posting from the social media services company Reddit.

On October 25, Gamestop, a retailer of video game items and consumer electronics, posted a job opening for a senior software developer to work on a potential NFT platform. If hired, the individual will be a member of Gamestop’s “NFT/Blockchain team”.

According to the job posting, “Gamestop is looking for a Sr. Software Engineer to join our NFT/Blockchain team. This is a remote position that will work with a team of engineers, product managers, designers, and business partners across the United States”. You will contribute to the design, development, and maintenance of highly scalable services and essential API components that enable Gamestop’s products and features that thrill millions of customers “.

Gamestop is well-known not only for its video game stores but also for the recent Wallstreetbets debacle, which catapulted the company into the spotlight. Shorting the company’s shares was purportedly attempted by Wall Street hedge funds, and Reddit members from the Wallstreetbets forum attempted to reverse the trend with a “short squeeze.” Gamestop and a slew of other firms, including AMC, grabbed headlines this year, and their stock prices soared as a result of the Wallstreetbets debacle.

During the previous two days, Gamestop’s recent NFT/Blockchain team member job posting was a hot topic on the Reddit community r/cryptocurrency. One Reddit user commented, “That’s one of the nicest job advertisements I’ve read in a long time.” “Expectations are quite clear, and the standards are reasonable (and not intentionally inflated) with wiggle space. You don’t have a degree, but you’re a professional who knows what you’re doing. “Get in there,” said the Redditor.

The Gamestop job offering follows a similar NFT job listing issued last week by the business Reddit. Reddit, popular social news aggregation and discussion site in the United States, is looking for a senior software developer to work on a platform that will contain “NFT-backed digital commodities.”

The Gamestop employment criteria are similar to those on Reddit, with the exception that Gamestop wants potential employees to be knowledgeable about crypto and NFTs. The Gamestop listing requires “NFT marketplace experience and knowledge of crypto, Ethereum, and Ethereum Layer 2 items”.

