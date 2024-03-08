In the wake of Bitcoin’s rollercoaster ride, which saw a rapid crash after reaching a new all-time high on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency market is displaying remarkable resilience. As Bitcoin claws back to $68,000 and Ethereum inches closer to $4,000, gaming tokens rebound, and are once again gaining momentum.

Tokens associated with crypto games and gaming networks are showing positive trends today, according to data from CoinGecko. Leading the pack is Immutable (IMX), the top gaming token by market cap, with a 9% surge in the past day, reaching a current price of $3.30. Despite a slight dip from its recent high above $3.50, the IMX token has experienced a notable 48% increase over the last 30 days, boasting a current market cap exceeding $4.5 billion.

Broad Uptrend Across Networks

Other gaming tokens are also experiencing a rebound today. Beam (BEAM) is up over 4% to a price above $0.04, while the Ronin network (RON), a notable Ethereum scaler behind games like Pixels and Axie Infinity, has seen an 11% jump to $3.15, marking its highest price in two weeks.

Arbitrum’s layer-3 Xai gaming network’s XAI token has surged by 8% over the last day to a current price of $1.43. Similarly, the MAGIC token of Treasure, another Arbitrum gaming network for various games, has witnessed a 6% increase today, reaching $1.31. The GALA token of the Gala Games ecosystem is up by 7% to a price above $0.044.

Individual Game Tokens Show Strength

In terms of prominent tokens associated with individual games, The Sandbox’s SAND token has risen by 5% today to $0.70. Axie Infinity’s governance token, AXS, is up nearly 7% to $10.80, while the PRIME token of the NFT card game Parallel has climbed about 8% to $15.72.

While Bitcoin flirted with the $68,000 mark again on Thursday, it has slightly dipped since, currently standing at $67,355. Ethereum, on the other hand, has steadily climbed, reaching as high as $3,933 earlier today. Despite being within striking distance of $4,000, ETH remains approximately 20% away from its 2021 all-time high price of $4,878.

A Dynamic Crypto Landscape

As Bitcoin and Ethereum recover from recent price volatility, gaming tokens rebound, thus displaying resilience and positive trends across various networks. Investors and enthusiasts alike are closely monitoring these developments in the ever-evolving crypto market.

