Gautam Adani is now the sixth richest person in the world

Gautam Adani, the founder, and chairperson of the Adani Group is now the sixth richest person in the world. He has surpassed Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page to reach the spot.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Adani and Family’s net worth stands at a whopping $116.3 billion. This represents a change of $16 billion from last week when Adani’s net worth crossed $100 billion.

This is not the first time Adani has breached the world’s top 10 richest list, but this is the first time he has reached as high as the sixth spot.

It is important to note that with the recent net worth surge, Adani had already overtaken Reliance’s Ambani as the richest person in Asia and India as well. In February too, Adani briefly overtook Ambani and became the richest man in Asia and India.

Ambani, who is the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), continues to be the 10th richest person in the world. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani stands at $99.5 billion, Forbes has revealed.

Here’s who joined Ambani, Adani as India’s richest

Gautam Adani’s wealth continues to grow at a brisk pace. After hitting the coveted $100 billion mark last week, the Adani Group chairman is now wealthier by $6 billion than Reliance Industries Ltd’s boss Mukesh Ambani.

According to Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, Adani’s wealth on Monday grew by over $4 billion and now he is worth $107.6 billion. Compared to this, Ambani’s wealth on Monday grew by $323 million to $101.6 billion.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the other followed index which tracks the net worth of the world’s richest, Adani’s wealth on Monday was pegged at $100 billion while that of Ambani was $99 billion. Just two weeks ago, Ambani was Asia’s richest with $103 billion wealth.

The see-saw battle between the two of India’s and Asia’s richest has been an ongoing affair for the past many months as a jump, after a brief period of stagnation, in the share prices of Adani Group of companies, has added more billions to Adani’s wealth than anyone else in the world. According to Bloomberg data, till Friday, Adani had added almost $24 billion so far this year, becoming the world’s biggest gainer.

Adani’s rise to Asia’s richest has been eye-catching. According to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released last month, while Ambani’s wealth grew by 400% in the last 10 years, Adani has seen a 1,830% increase in his wealth in the same time period.

The list also showed that Adani, the head of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, added $49 billion to his wealth last year – more than the net addition of wealth by the top three global billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bernard Arnault.