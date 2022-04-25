Gautam Adani overtakes Warren Buffett to become world’s fifth richest person

Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group, has surpassed famed investor Warren Buffett to become the world’s fifth richest person. According to a Forbes report, Adani’s estimated net worth as of Friday’s market close was $123.7 billion, surpassing Buffett’s $121.7 billion wealth.

Gautam Adani, a businessman, According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani’s wealth increased by $43 billion in 2022, a spectacular 56.2 percent increase in his portfolio.

Only Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($130.2 billion), Bernard Arnault ($167.9 billion), Jeff Bezos ($170.2 billion), and Elon Musk ($269.7 billion) are now wealthier than Adani. Adani is the richest person in India, with a net worth of $123.7 billion.

Gautam Adani is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, which owns and operates a variety of industries ranging from airports to ports to power generation and distribution. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power are among the six publicly traded firms in India.

Adani Group stated on April 8 that Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) has invested more than $2 billion in three of its portfolio companies: Adani Green Energy (AGEL), Adani Transmission (ATL), and Adani Enterprises (AEL).

Last Monday, industrialist Gautam Adani remarked that if the country grows to a $30 trillion economy by 2050, it may also be home to a country where no one goes to bed hungry.

Gautam Shantilal Adani (born June 24, 1962) is an Indian industrialist and philanthropist worth billions of dollars. He is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational company based in Ahmedabad that specializes in port development and operations in India. Adani also serves as the president of the Adani Foundation, which is run by his wife, Priti Adani.

Adani is the founder and president of the Adani Foundation, which is supported by the Adani Group. It was established in 1996. The Foundation also works in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, in addition to Gujarat.

To combat the Coronavirus outbreak, he donated 100 crore (US$13 million) to the PM Cares Fund through his group’s charitable arm in March 2020. The Gujarat CM Relief Fund received a contribution of 5 crore (US$660,000) and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund received a contribution of 1 crore (US$130,000).

Adani Group, a global corporation led by Adani, imported four ISO cryogenic tanks from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, filled with 80 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Mundra, Gujarat. Linde Saudi Arabia provided the organization with 5,000 medical-grade oxygen cylinders. Adani stated on Twitter that his company provides 1,500 cylinders of medical oxygen per day to wherever they are needed in Gujarat’s Kutch district.