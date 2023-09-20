Gekko From Valorant: Review of the Top Agent

Valorant is a revolutionary multiplayer first-person shooter that combines elements of Overwatch, LoL, and CS:GO games. The match involves 2 teams of 5 players each: one of them is trying to plant a bomb (so-called “Spike”), and the second one tries to prevent it.

Thanks to fast-paced rounds and abundant of bet markets, the game has become one of the top and is currently competing with CS:GO. Multiple tournaments are regularly held in many countries worldwide, for example, a popular Red Bull Campus Clutch in Poland.

Therefore, it is not surprising that many top bookies, including GGBet, offer you to enjoy pre-match and live betting for minor and major Valorant events. The popularity of Valorant also highly depends on the characters (agents) that team members play. Each of them is endowed with unique abilities that, if used correctly, can change the course of the game. Among them, one of the most memorable and entertaining is Gekko.

The Main Gekko’s Abilities

Gekko is a green-haired agent with a wide range of skills and a potential for reusability that make him one of the best choices in Valorant.

Dizzy. It is one of the Gekko’s creatures that can fly and use plasma to destroy enemies it reaches. As a result, the attack blinds enemies for a few seconds, which Gekko can take advantage of. Notably, after using Gekko, the player may pick up Dizzy again and use it in the same match.

Trash. This is another creature that Gekko controls remotely. After activating, Trash automatically searches for enemies and explodes when meeting them. As in the case with Dizzy, Trash can be reused.

Wingman. This is one of Gekko’s key abilities that allows him to both defuse and plant the Spike. Moreover, the agent may use the Spike to attack the first enemy he sees.

Another Gekko’s skill is Mosh Pit. It is better to use this option when there are several enemies nearby. In this case, the agent creates an explosive pool that causes serious damage, similar to the effect of a KAY/O grenade.

Valorant Gekko’s Tips and Tricks

Like any Valorant agent, Gekko has its own strengths and weaknesses, impacting how it should be played.

Use skills if possible. Once used, after a short cooldown, the player gains 3 of 4 Gekko’s abilities (Wingman, Trash, and Dizzy). Mosh Pit is the only exception since a grenade can not be reused.

Adapt Gekko’s Abilities. It is important to adapt the agent’s skills for each map due to differences in design, game-round pacing, and more. Thus, a great skill for one map may be a poor choice for another.

Use Gekko to fake sites. Using Gekko, you can easily fake sites. For example, you may pick Mosh, Wingman, and Dizzy to strengthen your presence at one point on the map. At the same time, your team may gain access to another site. Remember that this option does not work for the game’s highest levels.

Understand how to blind using Dizzy. Dizzy is a Blind Gekko, and its effect is relatively short-lived. Therefore, you must learn how to destroy your enemies within a few seconds of blinding. It makes sense to upgrade this skill, as it can be a decisive factor in the battle.

Also, remember that only well-coordinated teamwork can maximise the effect of using Gekko. For example, you may perfectly combine Mosh Pit with Astra’s Gravity Well to destroy enemies. Also, using Blind, the team may easily enter the site, while Ultimate can detain opponents.