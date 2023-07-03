Gemini CEO Slams Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as a “Toxic Product”

In a recent interview, the CEO of Gemini, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, took a jab at Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), referring to it as a “toxic product.” This statement has sparked a heated debate within the crypto community, with supporters and critics voicing their opinions on the matter. Gemini Exchange CEO Cameron Winklevoss also recently voiced his criticism towards the US SEC.

Gemini CEO Criticizes Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Slams SEC’s Past Rejection of Bitcoin ETF Application

Gemini’s CEO, Cameron Winklevoss, has publicly denounced the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) through a series of tweets, labeling Grayscale BTC Trust a ‘toxic product.’ Taking to Twitter, Cameron expressed his discontent with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over their past rejection of Gemini’s application for a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) a decade ago.

“ Today marks 10 years since @tyler and I filed for the first spot in Bitcoin ETF. The @SECGov’s refusal to approve these products for a decade has been a complete and utter disaster for US investors and demonstrates how the SEC is a failed regulator. Here’s why:”

According to the CEO, the SEC’s denial has unjustly deprived US investors of the chance to engage in one of the most high-performing assets of the past decade.

Steering Investors Towards Inferior Products

Cameron noted that due to the SEC’s denial of Gemini’s spot Bitcoin ETFs application, investors had been pushed towards less desirable options, including the Grayscale BTC Trust(GBTC). He criticized the GBTC for trading at a significant discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV) and imposing high fees.

Moreover, Cameron emphasized that the SEC’s hesitation in approving Gemini’s Bitcoin ETFs has created the risk of spot Bitcoin trading migrating to unlicensed and unregulated platforms outside the United States.

Moreover, Cameron highlighted that as a consequence of the SEC’s decision, investors were directed towards the now-defunct FTX crypto exchange, underscoring the risks that investors were exposed to due to FTX’s collapse. Winklevoss concludes by expressing optimism that the SEC will reevaluate its track record and redirect its attention towards safeguarding investors, promoting fair markets, and fostering capital formation. He also extends his support to those advocating for the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs, demonstrating his aspiration for more accessible and regulated investment choices for investors in the United States.

A surge in Applications for Spot Bitcoin Offerings

BlackRock, a prominent global asset management firm, has played a pivotal role in driving the current surge of spot Bitcoin applications. The company’s foray into the cryptocurrency market and its exploration of a spot Bitcoin ETF have garnered attention and motivated other financial institutions to take similar steps.

As per reports, there have been approximately 30 endeavors to introduce spot Bitcoin products as of last week. Recently, Coingape media disclosed that Fidelity Investments has formally submitted an application for a spot Bitcoin ETF, following the initial rejection of its previous application by the SEC.

In conclusion, Cameron Winklevoss, the CEO of Gemini, has openly criticized the Grayscale BTC Trust (GBTC), labeling it a ‘toxic product.’ He expressed his dissatisfaction with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for rejecting Gemini’s spot Bitcoin ETF application a decade ago, arguing that it deprived US investors of an opportunity to participate in a highly successful asset class. Winklevoss further pointed out that the SEC’s decision had redirected investors towards suboptimal alternatives, such as GBTC, which trades at a significant discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV) and imposes high fees.

