Google’s AI ambitions are expanding once again this time, it’s your smartwatch that’s about to get smarter. During Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed a move that’s been rumored for months: Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant, is officially coming to Wear OS smartwatches later this year, replacing the long-standing Google Assistant.

If you’ve picked up a new Android phone recently, especially the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, you’ve probably already met Gemini. It’s the AI engine that has replaced the Google Assistant across Android smartphones, powering everything from smart replies to personalized suggestions.

Now, Google is bringing that same AI smarts to wearables. As Pichai put it during the call, Gemini will soon be integrated into “devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches,” along with tablets and cars.

Wear OS Gets an Upgrade

Wear OS—the smartwatch platform developed by Google—is the main stage for this shift. That means any device running Wear OS, including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, 5, 6, and the upcoming Watch 7, will eventually see Gemini arrive in a future software update.

While Google didn’t give a specific launch date, the timing of the announcement suggests we’ll likely hear more at Google I/O 2025 on May 20, the company’s annual developer conference.

This isn’t a total surprise. For months, sharp-eyed developers have spotted references to Gemini inside the Google Assistant app for Wear OS. Hidden strings of code hinted that users would be able to activate Gemini by either holding the side button on their smartwatch or simply saying the familiar “OK Google” hotword.

In many ways, it’s a natural evolution. As Gemini becomes Google’s AI brand across platforms, it only makes sense for smartwatcheswhich are meant to deliver quick, efficient information at a glanceto tap into that AI power.

What Can Gemini Do on a Watch

That’s still the big question. While phones have the screen real estate and processing power for complex AI tasks like image generation and deep conversation, smartwatches are far more limited in size and capability.

But Google isn’t just transplanting the same experience. Gemini on Wear OS will likely focus on bite-sized, context-aware features, think real-time translations, smart calendar suggestions, voice-activated reminders, and maybe even predictive fitness tracking.

Imagine asking your watch for a traffic-free route to your next meeting, or having it remind you to hydrate if you’ve had a busy (and dry) day. Those are the kinds of real-world, subtle features that could make AI on a watch genuinely useful.

What About Google Assistant?

With Gemini stepping in, Google Assistant is officially on the way out for Wear OS. The transition won’t happen overnight, but users should expect Gemini to become the default assistant on new Wear OS devices later this year.

While Assistant has served its purpose over the years, it never really hit its stride on smartwatches. Gemini’s arrival could finally change that, thanks to its natural language processing, real-time learning, and deeper integration across Google’s ecosystem.

Samsung and Google have been working more closely than ever, especially since the Galaxy Watch line switched from Tizen to Wear OS. Now, Galaxy Watch users are first in line for Google’s latest AI experiences.

Given that Samsung already pre-installs Gemini on its Galaxy smartphones, the addition of Gemini to its watches will create a more unified AI ecosystem, where your phone and watch can seamlessly share information and respond intelligently to your needs.

That synergybetween phone, watch, and AI is exactly what Google is banking on.

This move is part of a much larger shift at Google. As Pichai made clear during the earnings call, the company is focused on bringing Gemini to every part of the user experience: tablets, cars, headphones, and now smartwatches.

The strategy is to make Gemini not just a tool, but a constant digital companion, always available regardless of which device you’re using. That vision is becoming more real with every update.

As we await more details at Google I/O, one thing is clear Gemini’s arrival on Wear OS is more than just a software update. It’s a sign that Google is betting big on context-aware, personalized AI, even on small-screen devices like smartwatches.

Whether you use a smartwatch to manage your health, navigate your day, or just check your messages on the go, Gemini promises to make that experience smarter, faster, and more intuitive. The age of the AI-powered wrist is officially on the way.