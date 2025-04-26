This week in New York, Motorola took the stage to unveil its latest Razr lineup, and it’s not just about foldable screens anymore. The new devices, led by the flagship Razr Ultra, are getting a serious AI glow-up thanks to partnerships with some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence, including Perplexity, Google’s Gemini, Microsoft’s Copilot, and Meta’s Llama.

Oh, and in case that’s not enough? They’ve also got a Swarovski-studded pair of earbuds and a sleek new smartwatch to round out the launch.

At the heart of Motorola’s announcement is the Razr Ultra, their most advanced foldable phone yet. But it’s what’s inside the phone that’s really turning heads. Motorola introduced a new “AI Key”—a dedicated button designed to instantly launch its in-house Moto AI features, powered by a unique blend of third-party AI integrations.

One of the most surprising additions is Perplexity, a fast-growing AI search startup now making its smartphone debut. Motorola phones will come with Perplexity’s “answer engine” pre-installed, making it a core part of the Razr Ultra experience.

Perplexity’s First Smartphone Deal Is a Big One

Perplexity isn’t your average AI assistant. Its strength lies in providing direct answers—not a list of links like traditional search engines. At the launch event, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas emphasized that this partnership is about changing the way users interact with their devices.

“Your phone is now an answer machine, a personal assistant, and a research agent,” Srinivas said. That’s a bold statement, but with the Razr Ultra’s built-in AI key, it’s also a practical one.

Even though Google reportedly blocked Motorola from setting Perplexity as the default voice assistant (thanks to details emerging from Google’s antitrust trial), Srinivas still called the partnership a “win” for the company. “For a startup like us, distribution is everything,” he added.

Here are a few standout tools built into Moto AI:

– Catch Me Up: A smart summary of all your missed notifications.

– Remember This: Saves screenshots or notes you want to revisit later.

– Pay Attention: Records and transcribes conversations on command.

– Next Move: Predicts what you might want to do next based on what’s on-screen.

Google’s Gemini handles photo analysis through Google Photos, Meta’s Llama summarizes messages for quicker access, and Microsoft Copilot offers on-demand chatbot assistance—just say “Ask Copilot,” and you’re off.

Let’s Discuss Attributes, Price, and When You Can Get One

The Razr Ultra comes with:

– A near 7-inch main display and a 4-inch external screen perfect for quick AI tasks without unfolding the phone.

– Upgraded front camera and battery, along with on-device AI processing for privacy and speed.

– A price tag of $1,300, putting it in line with other premium foldables.

If that’s too much, there’s also a more affordable base model: the Razr, priced at $700. It shares many of the same AI attributes but with slightly scaled-down specs.

Pre-orders begin May 7, and full availability kicks off on May 15.

Perplexity isn’t taking a cut of the phone sales. The startup’s focus is on getting more patrons onboard and building habitual usage something that’s only possible with deep smartphone integration.

“We’re not making money off their sales,” Srinivas explained. “We’re looking for usage… and they’re looking to introduce amazing, cool features. So it’s a win-win.”

New Motorola buyers will get a three-month trial of Perplexity Pro, which includes deeper research capabilities, smarter shopping tools, and access to multiple AI models.

By going native on smartphones, Perplexity hopes to solve that issue. The idea is to make AI part of your daily routine not just something you try out and forget.

Motorola didn’t stop at phones. They also revealed the Moto Buds Loop, a pair of open-ear earbuds with Bose audio tech and a fashion-forward Swarovski crystal design. They’re designed to be both functional and stylish—a nod to Motorola’s desire to stand out in a crowded market.

Also new: the Moto Watch Fit, a sleek fitness tracker boasting a 16-day battery life, built-in wellness tracking, and a slim, comfortable design for everyday wear.

With the Razr Ultra, Motorola is doing more than just reviving the nostalgia of the flip phone. They’re betting big on AI—and not just one system, but a whole ecosystem of tools designed to make smartphones more helpful, intuitive, and truly smart.

Whether you’re excited about Perplexity’s clean search, the convenience of an AI key, or just want some shiny new earbuds, Motorola’s latest launch has a little something for everyone.