Genshin Impact Was The Most Discussed Game on Twitter in 2022

Genshin Impact, the highly popular game developed by HoYoverse, has been the most talked about game on Twitter in 2022. This year has been filled with exciting content for players, including the conclusion of Inazuma’s Archon Quest and the introduction of a new region named Sumeru. The game has also added a number of popular characters to its roster, including the highly anticipated Dendro Archon Nahida and the infamous Anemo character Scaramouche.

According to a post on the game’s official subreddit, data from gamesindustry.biz shows that there were a staggering 12,571 tweets and 3,903,520 retweets about Genshin Impact in 2022. This level of discussion and engagement is not surprising considering the impact that the recent character releases have had on the game. The introduction of Nahida on her first banner appearance is now the most pulled regular banner in the game’s history, and Wanderer’s announcement broke multiple popularity records.

One of the major highlights of 2022 for Genshin Impact was the addition of the Dendro element in update 3.0. This new element added a wealth of diverse elemental reactions to the game’s combat system, providing players with a wider range of strategic options. The Dendro element has also brought previously underused characters, such as Keqing and Sangonomiya Kokomi, back into the meta, making them must-have options for certain team compositions.

HoYoverse has already announced the first two characters for 2023, Alhaitham and Yaoyao, both of whom will use the Dendro element. These characters are expected to appear on the first banner for update 3.4, set to release on January 18th. Players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of these new characters and the fresh gameplay opportunities that they will bring.

There have also been rumors circulating about the next act of the Archon Quest potentially taking place in the region of Fontaine. While these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, players are excited at the prospect of exploring a new area and discovering all it has to offer. However, it is worth noting that official information about this potential new region has not yet been released by HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact is available on a variety of platforms, including Mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5, with a Switch version in development. The game has garnered a large and dedicated player base thanks to its engaging gameplay and diverse character roster. Its popularity on social media platforms like Twitter is a testament to its widespread appeal and the excitement it has generated among players.