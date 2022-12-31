China’s Huawei sees “business as normal” as the effects of US sanctions lessen

On Friday, Huawei Technologies predicted it’s 2022 revenue would remain unchanged, indicating that the sales decrease brought on by US sanctions had stopped.

Even though revenues only increased by 0.02%, the company’s rotating chairman Eric Xu expressed optimism in the annual New Year’s letter, which included the information. “US restrictions are now our new normal, and we’re back to business as usual,” Xu wrote in the letter addressed to staff and released to the media.

According to Xu, revenue for the year is projected to be C636.9 billion. That marks a marginal increase from 2021 when revenue was C $636.8 billion, and sales fell 30% year over year due to US sanctions against the corporation.

Huawei’s profitability was not mentioned in Xu’s letter. The corporation typically releases its complete yearly results in the first quarter of the following year.

The company’s 2022 revenue was still far behind the record $122 billion it achieved in 2019. The business was at its height at the time, dominating the global market for Android smartphones.

2019 saw the imposition of a trade embargo on Huawei by the Donald Trump administration, which forbade the company from utilizing Google’s Android operating system for its new handsets and other crucial US-origin technologies.

Sales of its smart phone and devices fell as a result of the sanctions. Additionally, it lost access to vital parts that prevented its HiSilicon semiconductor group from creating its line of smartphone processors.

The business still makes money through its networking equipment section, which rivals Nokia and Ericsson in sales. It also runs a team for cloud computing.

Around the time that the penalties went into effect, the company started making investments in green technology and the electric vehicle industry.

“The macro environment may be rife with uncertainty, but we can be certain that digitization and decarbonization are the way forward, and they’re where future opportunities lie,” said Xu in the letter.

