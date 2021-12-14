German citizens can soon trade crypto directly from their checking accounts

More than 50 million German savings bank clients will soon be able to trade cryptocurrency directly from their checking accounts. In early 2022, the German Savings Banks Association will decide on a new digital asset services initiative. Crypto wallets will be available in the same year if the plan is accepted.

A dedicated team at S-Payment, an IT service provider, is working on the initiative, which will allow clients to acquire digital goods straight from their checking accounts. Early next year, the committees of the savings banks will be able to vote on the initiative. If the initiative is approved by the banks in early 2022, the first edition of cryptocurrency wallets will be available that year.

Individual savings banks will pilot the wallet first, and they will then be able to determine whether or not to support cryptocurrency trading. According to a report published in the German magazine “Capital,” the banks involved are expressing early interest as investors in the country seek alternate assets. The interest in the new asset class is “massive,” according to a spokeswoman for the German Savings Banks Association.

As the new product is set to launch amid growing inflation, Helmut Schleweis, head of the German Savings Banks Association, claimed that the present rising prices and low-interest rates are a “toxic mix causing an erosion of wealth.”

Germany’s government recently signed a coalition agreement, stating that cryptocurrencies and blockchain will be two of the country’s primary emphasis areas for the next four years.

Users who seek to trade digital assets would not be required to go through additional verification processes as a result of the new service, which might eliminate the need for middlemen such as cryptocurrency exchanges.

