Germany’s EnBW to open Europe Biggest Charging park

By the fourth quarter, Germany is expected to have a fast public charging park by EnBW. Which is going to be the biggest in Europe with 52 charging ports.
Newly built photovoltaic modules
The park will use newly built solar panels. These 52 charging ports won’t be enough to make the country shift towards EVs. But this is a start, by being one of the largest in Europe.
As said by Timo Sillober, who is Child Sales and Operations officer at EnBW.
“The Kamen location is the next step in fast charging. After we have been putting a new fast-charging location into operation every day for more than a year.”
Mit 52 Schnellladepunkten ergänzt der europaweit größte #Schnellladepark das #EnBWHyperNetz bereits zum Ende diesen Jahres. EnBW plant & baut den Standort am Kamener Kreuz im Ruhrgebiet & setzt damit neue Maßstäbe für #emobility. ➡️ https://t.co/AeEgPUKdKd #WirLadenDeutschland
— EnBW (@EnBW) April 23, 2021