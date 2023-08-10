Get a new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for $179

Chinese-based tech giant, Lenovo has just announced discounts for their new Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook by half.

If you are someone who has been looking to get a new Chromebook for a great discount, then you can have your eyes on this sweet deal where you will be able to avail up to a direct 43% slash in pricing. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at this sweet deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook – Best Deals

Chromebook is more compatible for entry-level users who just need a PC for themself for daily surfing and basic usage which can make it a great fit for many students.

So, if you are a student who is looking for a great laptop that help you to complete your homework then maybe you can have your eyes on this Chromebook.

To make it clear for the users, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is completely different from the regular Microsoft laptops. Here you will be getting the Chrome OS over Microsoft Windows.

Chrome OS is the new lightweight operating system developed by Google which is quite lightweight that can be easily used for laptops with lesser powerful hardware. Unlike, Microsoft Windows, here in ChromeOS, you get the support for other Google Apps.

To make it more clear to you, Chromebook laptops with ChromeOS is more like Android smartphone stuck with Laptops. However, it’s not exactly Android but you do get the features from both Windows as well as Android OS.

You will be able to access Google Play Store through which you will be able to install apps and services.

Moving on to the pricing side, the usual price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is around $319 but now you will be getting a direct price slash by 43% or $140 which brings down the price to just $179.

Also Read: Lenovo limps as layoffs loom: PC problems prompt personnel purge

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook – Specification and Features

Moving on to the specification and feature side, the new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. Even though Chromebook is known for its less powerful hardware but still the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook comes with a great set of features out of the box.

The Chromebook is powered with the latest new MediaTek Kompanio 520 SoC which is again coupled with a faster RAM of up to 4GB and also you get faster storage where Lenovo is offering 64GB of eMMC storage.

Also Read: BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $219 – Best Buy Deals

Although, this storage is not limited as Google will also be providing access to Google Drive where you can add more files.

On the front side, you get a 14-inch screen which is infact a touchscreen and supports a peak resolution of up to FHD. Also, the Chromebook comes with a 720p HD camera coupled with a microphone which will help you to enhance your recordings.

Also Read: Get Xbox Ultimate Game Pass for a Jaw-Dropping $1, with One Tiny Twist!

Conclusion – Should you buy the new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Despite its low weight, this Chromebook has several powerful internal components.

And what’s this? It has a 14-inch touchscreen display, making working and navigating while mobile a breeze. sharp images? Check. A 720p HD camera and microphone are also included for those video calls and online classes to ensure that you always appear and sound your best.

Also Read: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for Only $40 – Massive $160 Price Drop!

Should you therefore take advantage of this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook deal? Yes, if you’re looking for a low-cost, straightforward laptop that’s ideal for students, casual users, and anyone who wants to complete daily tasks quickly and easily. Lenovo’s delicious bargain may be exactly the thing to get you a dependable, cost-effective Chromebook that does the job without sacrificing beauty.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook here

Comments

comments