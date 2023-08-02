BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $219 – Best Buy Deals

Hello buyers, with another article here we have brought you a great deal that you must look into.

The users who love spending on gadgets just to upgrade their overall living, then this gadget which is now selling for a jaw-dropping price can help you a lot in daily living, especially for your household.

The gadget is non-other than the new Robot Vacuum cleaner by bObssweep which is now selling for as low as $219.99 right now at Best Buy.

BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $219.99 – Best deals for gadget lovers?

Best Buy has introduced the best discount for one of the most expensive household gadgets, the BobsSweep Robot Vacuum cleaner which now selling for a massive price slash of $680 which brings the price to just $219.99.

To bring attention to you, the price is not valid for a long time but infact Best Buy has made the discount available for a limited period where now in the next 3 hours when this article is being drafted, the sale will get over.

BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner – Specification – Is It Worth Buying for $219?

As the robot vacuum cleaner is now selling for the lowest ever price, it leaves us with the question if it is worth buying the vacuum cleaner even for $219. Well, for that let’s now take a look at the specification so that you can take a final call whether to buy this robot vacuum cleaner or not.

Starting with the key specification, the new robot vacuum cleaner comes with a bigger 13-inch spread cleaning path which will be helping to cover most areas when cleaning perhaps helping to reduce the overall time required to clean the room or any space we want to clean.

Not only that, the vacuum cleaner is also equipped with advanced LiDAR sensors which will be efficiently tracking the whole area in the room, and with its powerful suction with the main brush and twin side brushes, the vacuum cleaner will be able to clean all the dust in just one go.

The vaccum cleaner also comes with a decently sized bin capacity of around 0.2 gallons and also it’s a bit lightweight, around 6.5 pounds which are lighter compared to other vacuum cleaners.

The robot vaccum cleaner also comes with a decently sized rechargeable Lithium-ion battery where it could be able to last for up to 150 minutes after a single charge.

Let’s now move to the connectivity, not only on the hardware side the new BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner also comes with great connectivity features where you already get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity through which you can connect your robot vacuum cleaner to your smartphone and control the overall working of the cleaner.

Besides Bluetooth and Wi-FI, you also get support for voice assistance connectivity where the robot cleaner works well with both Amazon’s Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner – User Reviews

Not only the feature side and pricing side, the BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner has also been loved by many users who have purchased it before. As of now, the BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner is currently rated 4.3 stars out of 5.0 stars.

A few users also shared some positive reviews about the vacuum cleaner, you can read the reviews down below:

“I recently had the opportunity to try out the Robot, and I must say, I was thoroughly impressed with its performance and features,” one user noted. “Bob or as we call it ‘Rosei’ works very hard to keep our house free of dust and things the dog tracks in,” a second reviewer said.

“We are even more impressed with Bob’s customer service. They have done a great job taking care of us!” they continued. “We have a dog with kinda long hair and 3 cats. Tumble hairs everywhere. This guy Bob is a trooper. We run him once a day with 3 rooms. Clean him out once a day and our floors are pet hair free. The app is pretty good also,” they added. Buy BobsSweep Robot Vacuum Cleaner Here

