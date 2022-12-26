Get iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 20499 for Flipkart Sale

It’s the Christmas season, and many companies and businesses are giving special deals and discounts to entice customers. During the Christmas season, some frequent forms of discounts include percentage discounts, buy one get one free deals, and bundle offers in which you can get numerous gadgets at a discounted price when you buy them all together.

It’s an excellent opportunity to take advantage of these offers and save money on presents for friends and family, as well as stuff for yourself. So, keeping an eye on the holiday season sale, what if you get a new iPhone that comes with comparatively good features, and that too for mind-blowing pricing of just Rs. 20499? Doesn’t that sound impossible? But, it seems like Flipkart India has made it possible and it will be only available for this season’s sale.

So, if you are looking forward to getting in hands with a new Apple iPhone product and you don’t care about the model, then here we have got you something you might like a lot:

Buy iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 20499 via Flipkart Year End Sale

So, for the people who aren’t aware! India e-commerce giant, Flipkart has started with its yearly season-end sale for this year on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

For this sale, we have a lot of products and gadgets which will be sold for a heavy discount but there is something which can get your attention. It’s the discounts announced for the Apple iPhone 11 series.

So, to remind the users, the iPhone 11 series was officially the new and maybe the first iPhone which came with a great set of improvements, especially on the camera side.

It was not a single but in fact, the whole lineup of 11 series phones was launched which includes the regular iPhone 11, to the pro, iPhone 11 Pro, and top-end iPhone 11 Pro Max.

During its launch, Apple called this iPhone the successor to the iPhone XR. The official unveiling of this smartphone was set on September 2019. Isn’t iPhone 11 too old to buy in 2022? If you have been counting the year’s gap between today’s and 2019’s iPhone, then you should one thing, even though this iPhone 11 was launched three years back, still it is among the phone which can easily beat many 2022 phones! At least, if you have a budget of 20K, it can easily beat the competition out of the roof.

Talking about the features, this iPhone (lowest variant) features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. The iPhone 11 also has a dual-camera system, with one 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and one 12-megapixel wide lens, as well as a front-facing TrueDepth camera for Face ID.

How can you get the phone for as low as Rs. 20499? If you had checked the price on the Flipkart site before the sale, you can see the phone is listed for Rs. 43900 but the pricing has been reduced even further.

For the sale, the price is already reduced to Rs. 39999, and avail of further discounts, you can use bank cards and exciting exchange offers too. As per reports, Flipkart has announced a cash back for using Axis Bank Credit Card where you can get up to a 5% discount which brings the pricing down by Rs.2000.

And, if you happen to have a phone for exchange, then you can opt for an exchange and as Flipkart promises, you can get a price slash for up to Rs. 17500. Although the exchange rate will depend on the condition as well as the model of your phone, if you get the full amount for exchange then the pricing for the phone can get as low as Rs. 20499 only.