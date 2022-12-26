Microsoft Windows 11 Notepad accidentally leaked by an employee

It seems like Microsoft has been planning for something really big for the coming year. But, it seems like nothing stays a secret for the company as one of the Microsoft employees was caught accidentally posting a picture that gives an idea about is the technology giant is planning.

With the new leak, we can say one thing Microsoft is not sitting idle and is planning for something really big! The leak about the new Windows 11 Notepad came out from a globally popular publisher, The Verge who said that the leak has reportedly come out from a senior product manager of the company.

What does the new leak hint at? If we go with the reports, it’s been said that the new leak which came out accidentally from the senior product manager of the company was a Microsoft upcoming project named “Windows 11 Notepad”

As per reports, it’s been said that this will be a new application that will be allowing users to interact with tabs uniquely. If you are gaining interest in what this new notepad app will be following about, then let’s have a look at it:

What is Windows 11 Notepad Application?

Don’t confuse yourself. After you read the term NotePad, you might have gotten confused with the term and might have thought that the company is planning to bring a new NotePad for the coming year.

But, sadly that’s not the case. So, this will be leaving you with a question again ain’t that right? So, Before you get confused by questioning yourself, let’s clear things out.

So, Microsoft Notepad is the new project the tech giant has been working on and it is a feature that Microsoft will be adding to its existing Windows 11 with this feature, the users will be allowed to work on tabs efficiently.

If we move the leaks part, it’s been said that the leaked picture shows a screenshot which shows a Microsoft internal warning which says “Confidential Don’t Discuss features or take screenshots”.

However, it’s quite clear that Microsoft is working on something related to tabs working but it’s something that is still going through its developmental stages and we have to wait for the official release. Probably, we feel that Microsoft will be coming up with an integrated Tab interface to work on Tab management.

Talking about the leak, the picture came out through the senior product manager’s tweeter account and after posting the pictures accidentally, the pictures were removed, so that it doesn’t get circulated.