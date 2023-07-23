Get Ready for Apple iPhone 15: Exciting Features & Specs Revealed

Cupertino giant, Apple is soon planning to launch their new iPhone 15. Although the new iPhone 15 series smartphone is all set to come with a great set of features and there are only a few more months left to see the new iPhone 15 make its way to release but before release, we already have many leaks about the design, leaks, and features for the upcoming new iPhone 15 series.

If you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with a new iPhone 15 series this year, then here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

Apple iPhone 15 Series – Expected Features and Specification

As far as specification and features are concerned, it’s been expected that the new iPhone 15 series will be coming with a great set of features out of the box. The biggest change for this year’s iPhone will be the new faster wired charging where it’s been expected that finally, the Cupertino giant will be upgrading from a normal 15W wired charging to an even faster 40W faster wired charging too.

However, it’s not the first time, we are getting to see a 15W wired charging but infact the iPhone 14 series came with 30W of faster charging and now it looks like iPhone 15 will be getting an upgrade to an even faster 40W faster wired charging.

Talking about the MagSafe charger, there are already many speculations claiming that the iPhone 15 series will be coming with an even faster 20W MagSafe charger too. Talking about the port side, the iPhone 15 series will be coming with a USB Type-C port, so finally we will see a new iPhone which is supported with a USB Type-C port.

1/3

Stacked battery is on track, but limited Most likely only for 24U & 24+

or just 24U meanwhile,

apple used it on entire iP15 lineup 24U & 24+ have “rated” 5000 MaH But 24U stacked structure is different

to make it cooler, they applied cooling gel. for 65W & stability https://t.co/8khM2oAToc — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) July 12, 2023

Talking more about the specification, the iPhone 15 series will be coming with a great set of hardware inside and also cameras too. On the hardware side, we will be getting to see another new chipset, the A17 SoC.

On the camera side, the smartphone is expected to come with a great set of cameras too. Speculations are claiming that we will see a 48MP camera sensor on the rear side which is combined with a bigger Ultrawide angle sensor too.

However, the Pro models of these upcoming iPhones may come with an even improved camera where there is a possibility to get to see a new 64MP main camera sensor. On the display side, the entire iPhone 15 lineup will be coming with a Display Island feature where we will see a new OLED LTPO panel.

Apple iPhone 15 – Expected Price

As far as the pricing is concerned, there are no such updates on the pricing of the iPhone 15 series. However, we expect that the new iPhone 15 will be coming with a slight raise in pricing. However, we shall keep you updated with the latest pricing.

Conclusion

Prepare yourself for some fantastic news, Apple aficionados! The Cupertino behemoth is getting ready to unveil the eagerly awaited iPhone 15 series, and rumors and leaks are flying in like no before.

If you’ve been dying to get your hands on the newest iPhone, we have all the delectable facts for you. Buckle up and prepare for the astounding features and specifications of the iPhone 15!

We are aware that you are interested in knowing the price, but please wait till further information is available. However, it’s realistic to predict that there might be a minor price increase given the abundance of amazing features and enhancements. But don’t worry; we’ll keep you informed of any new developments.

You now have an inside look at the world of the iPhone 15. Apple is prepared to amaze us with its inventiveness and cutting-edge technology once more. Stay tuned for the official release and get ready to experience the iPhone at its best! People, happy iPhone 15 enthusiasm!

Comments

comments