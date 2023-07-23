Sony Xperia Flip: The Next Flippable Sensation in Smartphones

In today’s date, smartphone makers like Samsung and Motorola are among the leading foldable and flippable phone makers in the industry.

There are other smartphone giants like OnePlus whose foldable will soon make its way to launch this year. To add up lil more spice to this competition now, it’s been speculated that the Japanese-based Sony is also reportedly developing their flippable phone called the Sony Xperia Flip. This new flippable phone will be another new addition to the existing Xperia smartphone lineup.

Sony to Introduce Xperia Flip – New Flippable Added to Xperia Lineup

For those who aren’t phone! Besides, being top TV as well as professional cameras maker, Sony is also into the smartphone business, well usually we see them launching their new phones silently without much advertisement hype but one thing is that their Xperia phones are the hidden gems with a lot of capability but still needs a lot of improvement. Now, Sony seems to expand their Xperia lineup by potentially adding a new Flip phone.

The differentiating fact about this flip phone will its great specification which can easily blow out its competitors. Sony is also already quite famously known for their innovations and cutting-edge features.

Even though Sony’s phones haven’t been working well for them but it looks like they do believe in their Xperia lineup and are still investing to expand it.

Talking about Xperia Flip, the new flippable phone by Sony will be coming with a great of features, where it’s been said that on the front side the Flip phone will be coming with a bigger 7-inch panel which supports a peak resolution of up to 4K and also the display will be coming with an aspect ratio of 21:9 through which users can get the best viewing experience without any black borders around.

Talking more about the smartphone, here it’s been said that the new Xperia Flip phone will be coming with flagship features inside where we will see a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

On the camera side, the leaked rendered images show that the Flippable Smartphone will be coming with a duo-housed camera on the rear side. Also, there are high expectations that the duo-housed cameras will be new in-house design smartphone camera sensors.

On the charging side, there is no such update on it but we expect the smartphone to come with a faster 30W of wired charging, and also the phone may come with a slightly bigger battery capacity of around 4000mAh.

Sony Xperia Flip – Expected Price?

Talking about the pricing side, as of now there is no such update about the pricing side. However, the new Sony Xperia Flip is all said to come with a great set of features and specifications, and also the new flip phones will be coming for a great price tag. However, we will be updating you as soon as we get an official update on the pricing side.

Conclusion

Good, good, good! It appears that the rivalry in the world of foldable and flip phones is set to heat up even more! According to reports, the Japanese electronics giant Sony is getting ready to add the Sony Xperia Flip to its range of flip phones.

You might already be aware of Sony as the market leader in TVs and high-end cameras, but did you know they also make smartphones? Although they have been subtly introducing Xperia phones, they acknowledge that there is still potential for development. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties, Sony is audaciously making investments in their Xperia brand and foraying into the market for flip phones.

Overall, with the Xperia Flip, Sony appears prepared to take on the challenge of foldable and flippable phones. This flippable treasure is undoubtedly one to keep an eye out for with its tradition of innovation and cutting-edge features. Prepare yourself for an exciting new member of the Xperia family and check back for updates on the Sony Xperia Flip! The flip is fun!

